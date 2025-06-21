3 drivers who can break Alex Palou and Kyle Kirkwood’s winning spree in IndyCar this weekend

The IndyCar Series heads to Wisconsin for the Road America Grand Prix, and championship leader Alex Palou, among others, will be eyeing a return to winning ways. The Spanish driver is yet to clinch a race victory following his Indy 500 triumph, and the Wisconsin circuit serves as the perfect destination for a rebound.

The 4.048-mile road course, which is synonymous with its nature park-like setting, is laced with 14 turns and significant elevation changes, along with an unusually long straight that often presents a uniquely demanding experience for drivers. However, it appears to serve as a perfect hunting ground for Alex Palou. The Chip Ganassi driver boasts two race wins and multiple podium finishes at the Plymouth race.

Aside from his exploits at the Road America race, the Barcelona native, alongside Andretti Autosport star Kyle Kirkwood, has largely dominated the 2025 IndyCar campaign, with both drivers trading race victories between themselves through the first eight rounds of the season.

With the open-wheel racing series reaching its midpoint with the Road America race, talks about who might disrupt the Honda-powered cars' duopoly is beginning to gain momentum. In light of this, we shift the spotlight to a list of possible drivers who could usurp the hold both Alex Palou and Kirkwood are quickly establishing on the current campaign.

#3 Pato O’Ward — Arrow McLaren

Although yet to record a victory at the road course, Pato O'Ward ranks among the drivers who could put an end to the winning spree of Alex Palou and Kyle Kirkwood. The Arrow McLaren driver heads into the Road America event off the back of a brilliant podium finish at the Bommarito Automotive Group 500.

O'Ward also sits second in the IndyCar Series championship, having recorded multiple podium finishes throughout the season so far. The Mexican has largely been flawless during the 2025 campaign, albeit missing a race victory, and the iconic Road America circuit could serve as the perfect stage for the former Carlin Racing rookie to achieve this feat.

#2 Josef Newgarden — Team Penske

Josef Newgarden’s 2025 campaign seems in need of saving, and there may be no better place for him to turn the corner than at a racetrack where he has clinched victory on two occasions. The Team Penske driver saw his last outing at the WWR Technology race end in the most unusual circumstance, as he found himself upside down on the short oval following contact with Louis Foster.

Newgarden has so far claimed one podium finish this season and could need a new lease of life with the Road America race. The two-time winner of the event could well be in line for a strong showing. In the 2024 edition of the race, he finished second behind eventual winner Will Power and ahead of Scott McLaughlin and Alex Palou.

#1 Will Power — Team Penske

Not only does Will Power hold the record for the most pole positions—71—in the IndyCar Series, the 44-year-old also boasts the joint-most race wins at the Road America event. The Australian driver clinched victory at the 2016 edition of the event after it returned to the series calendar following a nine-year hiatus, and he was quick to remind the grid of his prowess with another win during the 2024 edition of the race.

Power, who has been the most impressive of the Penske team drivers, also clinched pole position at the WWR Technology race before a mechanical issue forced him to retire. The two-time series winner will aim to build on what is fast becoming an impressive run of form through the 2025 season, and he will fancy his chances of usurping the duopoly of Alex Palou and Kyle Kirkwood when he takes to the grid at the Wisconsin event.

