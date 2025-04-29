3 drivers feat. Robert Shwartzman to watch at the Indy 500’s Bump Day

The Indy 500 open test was recently held between April 23-24. The open test is a part of the procedure for the preparation of the Indianapolis 500 in May.

The testing allows the teams to collect data during the vaious sessions held over the span of two days. This helps the teams get a idea of where and how improvements need to be made and where they will place during the actual event. This is also the first time the hybrid system will be ran at the oval as it was first introduced at Mid-Ohio in July last year.

The Indy 500 will see the return of vetrans like Takuma Sato, Kyle Larson and Marco Andretti to name a few. The event will also feature rookie drivers like Robert Schwartzman, Louis Foster and Jacob Abel.

The Indy 500 features something called as the 'Bump Day' where in the slowest driver amongst the 34 entries is 'bumped' out of the 'Greatest Spectacle of Racing'. Here are the three drivers feat. Robert Schwartzman that are at a risk of being bumped out on Bump day.

1. Robert Schwartzman (PREMA Racing)

The 2025 marks the young Israeli's first season in the IndyCar series along with his team PREMA Racing. The driver put in his first few laps during the rookie orientation program, which is a program designed specifically for the rookies to get familiar with the speed needed at the oval. Schwartzman put in 262 laps during this week's test and he put in a top speed of 220.414 on Wednesday while on thursday he managed to go faster by 7mph going at the speed of 227.517 mph. He placed 25th over all in the test.

2. Devlin DeFrancesco (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing)

The Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Devlin DeFrancesco finds himself at the risk of being bumped out. During his previous two starts in 2022 and 2023 at the Indy 500 he was at the far end of the grid. During his 2023 he barely escaped from being bumped out as he qualified in 25th palce.

During this year's open testing on day 1DeFrancesco put in a lap with the top speed of 222.911 mph. On Thursday, day 2 he put in a lap of 229.120 mph placing him in 19th place. He also participated in the refresher program as he had missed out on last year's Indy 500.

3. Calum Illot (PREMA Racing)

The PREMA racing driver Calum Illot might be racing for the first time with thee team but he has the experience of three Indy 500 starts to his name. He previously race with Arrow Mclaren ( 2024) and Juncos Hollinger Racing (2022-2023). During his three appearance's at the 'Greatest Spectacle of Racing' he has stayed at the bottom of the grid. During his 2023 run with Juncos Hollinger Racing he qualified in 27th position.

During this years open testing on Wednesday April 23, he put in a lap with the top speed of 219.852 mph placing him in 32nd palce. On April 24, Thursday he put in a lap with the speed of 225.919 mph moving him up by just 2 spots and placing him in 30th position.

