3 drivers who suffered major setbacks in Indy 500 open test

The two-day Indy 500 open test took place from April 23 to April 24 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The first day of the test was a smooth run for most of the drivers, with only Graham Rahal brushing the barrier and damaging the rear right suspension.

However, when it came to the boost session on the second day, where drivers stimulated the qualifying lap times, a couple of drivers binned their cars into the barrier and weren't able to participate in the open session scheduled during the afternoon later that day.

2024 Indy 500 pole sitter Scott McLaughlin set the fastest lap time of the two-day session, with Takuma Sato and Will Power just behind him. Last year's winner, Josef Newgarden, set the ninth fastest qualifying lap time of the test.

However, let's have a look at the drivers who faced major setbacks at the Indy 500 open test.

#3 Nolan Siegel

Nolan Siegel made his Indy 500 debut last year with Dale Coyne Racing. Unfortunately, the 20-year-old wasn't able to get into the Top 33 and hence didn't qualify for the race. The 2025 Indy 500 open test was therefore crucial for the Arrow McLaren driver.

However, the American didn't show any pace during both days of the practice session and didn't seem to be one with the car. Seigel finished the first day as the fourth slowest driver with only Callum Ilott, Rinus VeeKay, and rookie Jacob Abel being slower than him.

Things took a turn for the worse during the second day when Nolan Siegel had the slowest time during the boost session and ended up last in the timing sheets.

#2 Kyle Larson

Kyle Larson, after the disappointment of the 2024 Indy 500, decided to return for the 2025 race and was therefore present at the test. While the first day went smoothly for the NASCAR sensation, the second day was a disaster as Larson crashed during the qualifying simulation laps.

The 2021 Cup Series champion hit the barrier on the exit of Turn 1 and broke his front right suspension. The Arrow McLaren then had no steering and slammed into the wall of Turn 2. While the cockpit of the car wasn't damaged, Kyle Larson wasn't able to participate in the second session of the day and missed out on crucial track time.

#1 Takuma Sato

The former Indy 500 winner set the timing sheets on fire with blazing lap times on the second day of the test. However, just after a few laps in the boost session, Takuma Sato met with a major accident in turn 1. The Japanese driver lost the rear of the car, hit the barrier, and damaged the rear left end of the car before coming to a halt.

The whole car was wrecked, and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing would arguably have to set up a new chassis for Sato. The 48-year-old also lost out on the track time in the open session later in the day.

