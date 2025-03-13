3 most iconic father-son duos in IndyCar history, ft. Mario Andretti-Michael Andretti

The highest class of open-wheel racing in America (IndyCar) has been around since the 1920s. Over the years, it has produced some world-class drivers, but along with this, the sport has also witnessed some iconic father-son duos.

The Andretti family is a huge name in the world of racing. Motorsport legend Mario Andretti put his family on the racing map during his competitive days (he competed in IndyCar from 1964 to 1994), and his legacy has been carried forward by his son Michael Andretti and further by his son, Marco Andretti.

In line with all this, here are the top three father-son duos to compete in America's open-wheel racing:

#3 Mario Andretti and Michael Andretti

As mentioned above, the Andretti family holds a special place in the world of motorsports. Mario Andretti, during his racing career, amassed four world championships in Indycar when it was known as Champ Car. Moreover, he secured 407 race starts over a span of 31 years (last outing 1994 Monterey Grand Prix (Laguna Seca).

After the heroics of the 85-year-old, it was his son Michael Andretti's time to shine. The latter competed in 309 races (last outing came in the 2002 season) and secured 42 wins, 98 podiums and 32 pole positions. Moreover, Michael is still contributing to IndyCar with his Andretti Global racing team.

#2 Bobby Rahal and Graham Rahal

The second duo on this list is that of the former IndyCar driver Bobby Rahal and his son, Graham Rahal, who is still competing. Bobby raced in the series from 1982 until 1998. During this time, he amassed 265 race starts alongside 24 wins, 88 podiums and 17 pole positions. Moreover, he became a world champion in the sport thrice (1986, 1987 and 1992).

While the 72-year-old has amassed huge success in the highest class of open-wheel racing in America, his son, Graham Rahal, is yet to open his championships account. The 36-year-old has so far competed in 278 races (current team Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing) but is yet to secure the drivers' world championship. Barring the main prize, he has secured six wins, 29 podiums and five pole positions.

#1 Michael Andretti and Marco Andretti

The final duo on this exclusive list is also from the well-known Andretti family. This time, it is the turn of Michael Andretti and his son, Marco Andretti.

Michael's IndyCar career has already been discussed above, but when it comes to Marco Andretti, he is also a stalwart of the IndyCar series. His first outing in the sport came in 2006 at the Toyota Indy 300. Since then, the 38-year-old has amassed 252 race starts. He has managed two wins, 20 podiums and six pole positions.

