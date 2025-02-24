3 IndyCar drivers with the least Indy500 wins ft. Josef Newgarden 

The 2025 Indy500 season marks the 109th season of the prestigious competition. This year, it will take place on May 25. The event is called the 'greatest spectacle in racing' and rightly so, as the drivers cover 500 miles at 220 mph within the 200 laps. Winning at this circuit has never been easy due to its demanding need for precision.

Drivers such as A.J.Foyt, Al Unser, Rick Mears, and Helio Castroneves have won the prestigious event four times. However, there are several drivers who have won the Indy500 less than 3 times. Here are 3 drivers in Indy 500 history with the least wins.

1. Juan Pablo Montoya (2000, 2015)

The Colombian driver won the Indy500 just twice during his career. Montoya started his career with Formula 1 and gradually shifted to IndyCar. He made history with his first Indy500 win in 2000 as he became the first rookie winner since Graham Hill in 1966. Montoya raced for Chip Ganassi Racing. In 2000, he led the pack for 167 laps out of the 200.

In 2014, Juan Pablo decided to move to Team Penske. During that year, he finished fifth but the following year he went on to win his second Indy500 with the team after battles with Scott Dixon and Will Powers.

The American IndyCar driver has won the Indy500 a total of two times. Newgarden will be entering his 14th IndyCar season with Team Penske. The car's No. 2 driver had quite a dramatic win during his 2024 season. Newgarden had to pull a last-lap pass on Pato O'Ward to see the chequered flag. This move by Newgarden driver has been deemed quite rare as it has taken place only four times during the 109 years of the event running.

For his 2023 win, he had to defend Marcus Ericsson with a zig-zag move till he saw the chequered flag being waved. There is one question on everybody's mind: will Josef Newgarden be able to defend his title this year and make 3 consecutive Indy500 titles? Only time will tell.

3. Takuma Sato (2017, 2020)

Takuma Sato is a Japanese driver who began his IndyCar career in 2010 with KV racing technology. During his initial races, he ended up crashing a lot but one thing that proved his pace was the pole positions he gained. In 2013 he made history as he won the Long Beach Grand Prix making him IndyCar's first Japanese winner with A. J. Foyt racing. In 2017 he switched to Andretti Autosport. During the 2017 Indy500 event, he started the race second and consistently fought for first position with Helio Castroneves. With 5 laps to go, Sato passed Castroneves to take the chequered flag. In 2020 he managed to pick up another win to add to his name. Sato battled with Scott Dixon. The caution light sealed the deal for Sato as the race was finished under caution due to the delay caused by the barrier repairs being carried out.

