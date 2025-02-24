  • home icon
  • IndyCar
  • INDY 500
  • 3 IndyCar drivers with the least Indy500 wins ft. Josef Newgarden 

3 IndyCar drivers with the least Indy500 wins ft. Josef Newgarden 

By Chionia Colaco
Modified Feb 24, 2025 10:30 IST
Left: Josef Newgarden, Right: Takuma Sato
Left: Josef Newgarden, Right: Takuma Sato

The 2025 Indy500 season marks the 109th season of the prestigious competition. This year, it will take place on May 25. The event is called the 'greatest spectacle in racing' and rightly so, as the drivers cover 500 miles at 220 mph within the 200 laps. Winning at this circuit has never been easy due to its demanding need for precision.

Ad

Drivers such as A.J.Foyt, Al Unser, Rick Mears, and Helio Castroneves have won the prestigious event four times. However, there are several drivers who have won the Indy500 less than 3 times. Here are 3 drivers in Indy 500 history with the least wins.

1. Juan Pablo Montoya (2000, 2015)

84th Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty
84th Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty

The Colombian driver won the Indy500 just twice during his career. Montoya started his career with Formula 1 and gradually shifted to IndyCar. He made history with his first Indy500 win in 2000 as he became the first rookie winner since Graham Hill in 1966. Montoya raced for Chip Ganassi Racing. In 2000, he led the pack for 167 laps out of the 200.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In 2014, Juan Pablo decided to move to Team Penske. During that year, he finished fifth but the following year he went on to win his second Indy500 with the team after battles with Scott Dixon and Will Powers.

2. Josef Newgarden

The 107th Running of Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty
The 107th Running of Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty

The American IndyCar driver has won the Indy500 a total of two times. Newgarden will be entering his 14th IndyCar season with Team Penske. The car's No. 2 driver had quite a dramatic win during his 2024 season. Newgarden had to pull a last-lap pass on Pato O'Ward to see the chequered flag. This move by Newgarden driver has been deemed quite rare as it has taken place only four times during the 109 years of the event running.

Ad

For his 2023 win, he had to defend Marcus Ericsson with a zig-zag move till he saw the chequered flag being waved. There is one question on everybody's mind: will Josef Newgarden be able to defend his title this year and make 3 consecutive Indy500 titles? Only time will tell.

3. Takuma Sato (2017, 2020)

Rainguard Water Sealers 600 - Practice - Source: Getty
Rainguard Water Sealers 600 - Practice - Source: Getty

Takuma Sato is a Japanese driver who began his IndyCar career in 2010 with KV racing technology. During his initial races, he ended up crashing a lot but one thing that proved his pace was the pole positions he gained. In 2013 he made history as he won the Long Beach Grand Prix making him IndyCar's first Japanese winner with A. J. Foyt racing. In 2017 he switched to Andretti Autosport. During the 2017 Indy500 event, he started the race second and consistently fought for first position with Helio Castroneves. With 5 laps to go, Sato passed Castroneves to take the chequered flag. In 2020 he managed to pick up another win to add to his name. Sato battled with Scott Dixon. The caution light sealed the deal for Sato as the race was finished under caution due to the delay caused by the barrier repairs being carried out.

Quick Links

Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी