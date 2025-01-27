3 IndyCar drivers with prestigious Rolex 24 at Daytona wins explored

The 24 Hours of Daytona, also known as Rolex 24 at Daytona, remains one of the most prestigious endurance racing events in motorsports. Held annually at the Daytona International Speedway in Florida, the race is IMSA SportsCar Championship's season-opener and the first major race of a calendar year in the US.

Many names have established their legacy by clinching a victory at this prestigious event. Drivers like Scott Pruett, Hurley Haywood and Bob Wollek remain some of the most successful individuals in the history of the race. Over the years, several IndyCar drivers have conquered the Rolex 24, establishing their names among these greats. In this article, we take a look at the achievements of three IndyCar drivers who claimed victory at this iconic event.

Trending

#1. Scott Dixon

One of the greatest IndyCar drivers of all time, Scott Dixon also left his mark on endurance racing with three Rolex 24 victories. He won his first race driving for Chip Ganassi Racing in 2006, alongside teammates Rick Mears and the late Dan Wheldon. He won two more times at the event in 2015 and 2020.

Beyond his triumphs at Daytona, Dixon’s career includes 57 IndyCar wins, making him second on the all-time IndyCar win list. He also won the Indianapolis 500 in 2008 and holds the record for the most consecutive seasons with at least one victory in IndyCar.

#2. Helio Castroneves

Brazilian racing star Helio Castroneves is yet another IndyCar name synonymous with endurance success. He secured three victories at the Rolex 24, with his first coming in 2021 as a driver for Wayne Taylor Racing in the DPi category. He'd go on to find consecutive success at the event in the coming years, winning two more times in 2022 and 2023 with Meyer Shank Racing.

Castroneves, a four-time Indianapolis 500 winner, has 31 IndyCar wins and numerous podium finishes. The Brazilian, one of the sport’s most accomplished drivers, is also celebrated for his charismatic personality.

#3. Juan Pablo Montoya

Colombian icon Juan Pablo Montoya, known for his versatile racing portfolio, is another IndyCar driver who has excelled at the Rolex 24. His victories at Daytona came in 2007, 2008, and 2013, all three with Chip Ganassi Racing. He partnered with the five-time winner Scott Pruett in all three of these victories.

Beyond the Rolex 24, Montoya also found success in other realms of motorsports. A two-time Indianapolis 500 winner and former Formula 1 driver, he is one of only a handful of racers to have competed at the highest level in F1, IndyCar, and NASCAR. He has 15 IndyCar wins and a CART championship to his name in 1999.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback