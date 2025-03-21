3 IndyCar drivers who could win their first race in 2025

IndyCar drivers begin their racing careers with a dream to win their first Grand Prix. While some drivers like Scott Dixon have a myriad of trophies in their cabinet, others are still on the hunt to bag their first victory.

Moreover, a fair share of the grid currently has won at least a single race, which leaves the question of which drivers can make the most of their 2025 campaign and score their first victory. So, without further ado, let's look at three drivers who can win their maiden race in the 2025 season:

#3 David Malukas

David Malukas drives for A. J. Foyt Racing and made his first mark in the IndyCar sphere in 2022. He made his debut with Dale Coyne Racing and earned his first podium in the same year at Illinois.

David Malukas at the INDYCAR Series The 107th Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty

The 23-year-old stayed with the team for two years before announcing that he would jump ship to Arrow McLaren. However, his plans to move to the English team collapsed as he got in a biking accident before the 2024 season began.

This led Arrow McLaren to end the agreement between them and Malukas, and Meyer Shank Racing snubbed him for the remained of the 2024 campaign. Now, he has joined A. J. Foyt Racing.

Despite finishing outside the top 10 at St. Petersburg, the Illinois-born driver is reckoned to be one of the blooming talents within the paddock and has 16 more races to showcase his skills and bring home his first race victory.

#2 Nolan Siegel

While Nolan Siegel is a youngling within the IndyCar paddock, he races for one of the teams in the sport, i.e., Arrow McLaren. He has a 24 Hours of Le Mans victory under his belt in the LMP2 category and has been in the open-wheel racing scene for a while.

Nolan Siegel at the NTT IndyCar Series Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey - Source: Getty

Though his race in St. Petersburg lasted only three turns after he was rear-ended by Will Power, Siegel would like to add to his tally of top 10 results and win a race during his 2025 campaign with the support of Arrow McLaren.

#1 Marcus Armstrong

Marcus Armstrong is also a relatively new name in the IndyCar scene. The Kiwi made his debut in 2023 with Chip Ganassi Racing and scored several top-10 finishes during his time with the Indianapolis-based team.

Marcus Armstrong at the F1 Grand Prix of United States - Source: Getty

However, he has switched over to Meyer Shank Racing for the 2025 season. He has already tasted the podium champagne last year, at Detroit and will be looking to claim his maiden victory in the series.

Armstrong had a great start to the St. Petersburg Grand Prix weekend after starting on the second row, but his race ended early due to suspension damage, caused by contact with a wall.

The 24-year-old would like to continue this momentum into the Thermal Club Grand Prix. He finished in the top five last year and will try to one-up his game this time around.

