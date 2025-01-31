3 IndyCar records that Alex Palou can beat in 2025

Alex Palou won the 2024 IndyCar drivers' championship in stark fashion. While he is not the person to win the title in succession, the Spanish driver could topple some records in 2025 that have been standing for over five decades.

The 27-year-old is the reigning champion and drives for Chip Ganassi Racing. His championships have not been anything less than the portrayal of skill and excellence that has helped him cement his name in the sport as one of the elites, despite not winning the elusive Indy 500.

Palou could one-up his game this year and break the following three records:

#3 Most poles in a season by an IndyCar driver

Alex Palou at the Rolex 24 at Daytona - Source: Getty

The Chip Ganassi Racing driver has clinched his championships in the modern era of racing. This has resulted in the competition being close to snubbing away victories and poles if any mistake is made.

Trending

Moreover, he has eight poles in his five-year-long career, three of which came last year. Palou has a massive job to do to topple this record of former IndyCar driver Helio Castroneves.

The Brazilian driver had scored seven poles in 2007. For the Spaniard to etch his name in the history books, he would have to bag in eight poles in 2025.

#2 Most wins in a season

Though this is quite self-explanatory, Alex Palou could get his name in the record books for winning the most races in a single season. The record is jointly held by A. J. Foyt (1964) and Al Unser (1970) for scoring a massive 10 victories in a solitary season.

The 27-year-old has achieved a maximum of five victories in a single season (2023). So, it would be a major task but many modern-era drivers have come close to achieving this feat.

#1 Youngest four-time IndyCar series champion

Alex Palou at the IndyCar Series Indianapolis 500 Qualifying - Source: Getty

Some drivers spend their entire careers trying to win the elusive title and just miss it by a few millimetres. On the other hand, Palou has already amassed three championships in his first five years of racing in the premier class.

While this was not enough to warrant him the 'youngest' category award in any of his title-winning years, the same could not be said for this year. If he wins the title in the upcoming season, he will dislodge Sebastian Bourdais from this distinction and take over the record for himself.

The 2025 IndyCar season is slated to start on March 16, Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. Alex Palou came close to winning the race in 2022 but ultimately finished second. He would require every opportunity for a race victory and pole award to topple such massive records.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback