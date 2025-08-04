3 IndyCar silly season predictions as drivers await Will Power's Team Penske contract decision

The 2025 IndyCar season is almost over, with just three rounds remaining. The teams and drivers will head to Portland for the third-to-last race of the season. However, Will Power still doesn't have a confirmed seat for the 2025 season despite being one of the veterans of the sport.

In case Team Penske decides against signing the 44-year-old, the whole grid could be sent into a spiral, much like what happened in the world of F1 last year when Lewis Hamilton decided to make a switch from Mercedes to Ferrari.

Power’s current Team Penske contract expires at the end of the season. The 44-year-old signed with Fernando Alonso's management company, A14 management, this year, with Oriol Servia looking after the negotiations for him.

Power is currently the highest sitting Team Penske driver in the standings, yet he doesn't have a contract for 2026. While Penske has assured they're in talks, with the season coming to a close, things can go either way.

“His contract is up. He's done a great job for us. We're just looking at our options, and I'm sure he will, too. But at the moment, we feel confident that he will be back,” said Roger Penske earlier this season

Let's have a look at predictions for the silly IndyCar season, with the drivers awaiting Will Power's Team Penske contract.

#1 David Malukas to Team Penske

David Malukas currently drives for AJ Foyt Racing, a team that got into a technical alliance with Team Penske. The 23-year-old has impressed the paddock with his performances as he currently sits P10 in the standings. Many rumors have suggested that Team Penske is looking at Malukas as a possible option. When asked about the rumors, Malukas said (via IndyCar),

“I've had a mental coach training me to always stay and live in the present, and as of right now, I'm with the AJ Foyt team, and we're focused on our successes and what we've accomplished so far this season.”

Will Power could end up going to AFR if the move indeed happens, but if he decides to a different team, or sit out the season, the driver's market could be sent into a frenzy.

AUTO: JUL 26 INDYCAR Indycar Grand Prix of Monterey - Source: Getty

#2 Rinus VeeKay's possible move to Team Penske

Conor Daly recently came out and detailed how Rinus VeeKay could be a strong contender for the Team Penske IndyCar seat. VeeKay, who signed with DCR for the 2025 season after his 5-year stint at ECR, finished the Indy Toronto on the podium.

“I know people talk about David Malukas going to Penske. Put Rinus there. Put Rinus in the #12,” said Conor Daly on his podcast.

Rinus VeeKay, on the other hand, speaking about his future, said,

“I think we're all waiting for Will Power to make his move. That's gonna shuffle the board game.”

#3 Dennis Hauger to get an Andretti Global IndyCar seat

Dennis Hauger, after racing in F2 for three years, decided to make the move to Indy NXT for the 2024 season and dominated the season. Out of the 11 races so far, Hauger has won five, finished second on three occasions, with just one finish outside the Top 10, which was a retirement at Laguna Seca.

Given the talent and the pace showcased by Hauger in his debut Indy NXT season, the Norwegian can be a strong consideration for the Andretti Global IndyCar seat to replace Colton Herta if the American ends up joining the Cadillac F1 team.

