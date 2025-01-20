3 times IndyCar drivers lost their cool on the track, ft. Helio Castroneves

IndyCar of the 21st century hasn't seen as many big rivalries as that of Mario Andretti versus AJ Foyt in the 1960s and 70s. There have been instances when on-track scuffles have led to drivers crossing the civil boundaries of racing.

In some instances, the exchange between drivers is limited to cuss words. In others, long-standing friendships are destroyed. Let's take a look at three such instances where IndyCar drivers lost their cool on the track.

#3 Tony Kanaan and Helio Castroneves end a lifelong friendship with one battle at the 2006 IndyCar finale

The Firestone 550 - Practice - Source: Getty

4-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves and 2013 Indy 500 winner Tony Kanaan's friendship is like the manifestation of some cinematic creativity. The duo became friends from a tragic happening in Kanaan's life when he was 13. After Kannan lost his father during his karting days, it was Castroneves who extended a hand of friendship to him.

Thereon, the duo spent many weekends, vacations, and holidays together. Simultaneously, they climbed the American motorsport ladder together and eventually made it to IndyCar. However, their friendship took a major hit at the 2006 race in Chicagoland.

Helio Castroneves was in championship contention against Scott Dixon, Dan Wheldon, and teammate Sam Hornish Jr. Because of a pit speeding violation-induced penalty, Castroneves found himself in 20th position. When he attempted to climb back up the grid, his friend Tony Kanaan, who was behind the race leaders, wouldn't let him pass despite not being in championship contention.

Wheldon won the race, but Hornish Jr. won the championship after forcing a tie-breaker. Castroneves was furious with Kanaan and vowed to never speak to him again.

"I knew what he did, and he knew, too, so I was like, ‘Okay, that’s it. We’re not going to talk anymore,'" Castroneves said via Indy Star.

Kanaan, however, held his stance of not backing out because, after all, a championship needn't be the only reason to race hard. The once-inseparable Brazilians didn't speak for over two years, until 2008, when they mended ways.

#2 Danica Patrick and Dan Wheldon's unapologetic rivalry

AUTO: MAY 19 IndyCar Series - Indianapolis 500 Qualifications Day - Source: Getty

Danica Patrick and the late Dan Wheldon butt heads at the 2007 IndyCar race at the Milwaukee mile. On lap 87 of 225, the rear-left tire of Wheldon's car made contact with the front right of Patrick's car, which was on the inside line of the oval.

The front wing and the steering of her No. 7 Andretti Green Racing Honda were damaged. She was furious at Wheldon on the team radio.

"I'd like to brake check Wheldon right now, just rip his front wing off," Patrick said.

The battle continued post-race when Patrick confronted Wheldon in the pits and also shoved him. They continued to make headlines for their back-and-forth comments till the next race weekend. Wheldon also warned Patrick to carefully pick her battles.

"She’s messing with the wrong person if she wants to get feisty, that’s for sure. Because I’m a lot tougher than she is on track," he said.

#1 Helio Castroneves holds IndyCar official by the collar; fined $60,000

The 2010 Honda Edmonton Indy became known for one of IndyCar's most infamous moments. Helio Castroneves, running in the lead, was given a black flag for 'blocking' his Team Penske teammate, Will Power, in second place.

Despite crossing the finish line first, Scott Dixon, in second place, was awarded the victory. Castroneves lost his cool and confronted IRL Technical Director Kevin Blanch trackside. He was quite animated in his approach and even shoved Blanch slightly. He let the emotions get the better of him and also held another official by the collar.

After the race, competition president of IndyCar, Brian Barnhart explained how drivers weren't allowed to take the inside line if they weren't overtaking. Helio Castroneves was found guilty of doing it and relegated to 10th place in the race.

