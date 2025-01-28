3 times IndyCar drivers won big at Rolex 24 Daytona ft. Helio Castroneves three-peat

The Rolex 24 at Daytona, also known as the 24 Hours of Daytona is the most prestigious race of the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar championship, and arguably the second most infamous endurance race after the 24 Hours of LeMans. With it generally taking place during the off-season of NASCAR and IndyCar, multiple drivers make their way to the endurance race.

In 2025’s race itself, multiple big names from NASCAR and IndyCar made their way into the 24 Hours of Daytona including the likes of Alex Palou, Scott Dixon, Colton Herta, Shane van Gisbergen, Austin Cindric, Connor Zilisch, and many more. While none of these drivers managed to win the overall trophy, there have been drivers that won big at the Rolex 24 at Daytona.

Let's have a look at the three IndyCar drivers that have won big at the 24 Hours of Daytona in the past.

Trending

#3 Scott Dixon

Rolex 24 at Daytona - Source: Getty

Scott Dixon has been racing in the IndyCar series (formerly CART) since the early 2000s after making the decision to move to the US. The Kiwi driver has won six IndyCar championships till now and has also been a consistent participant at the 24 Hours of Daytona.

He made his 24 Hours of Daytona debut in 2004 when the race was a part of the Rolex Sports Car Series (renamed IMSA in 2024). Scott Dixon is a three-time overall winner at the Rolex 24 at Daytona winning the races in 2006 and 2015 with Chip Ganassi Racing twice and with Cadillac in 2020.

#2 Helio Castroneves

AUTO: AUG 27 INDYCAR Bommarito Automotive Group 500 - Source: Getty

Helio Castroneves started racing in the IndyCar series in the late 90s but only made his 24 Hours of Daytona debut in 2018. The Brazilian raced for Acura Team Penske for his first three years at the endurance race and managed the best result of P3 in 2019.

However, Helio Castroneves raced for Konica Minolta Acura in 2021 followed by a move to Meyer Shank Racing for the next two years. The four-time IndyCar champion won three consecutive Rolex 24 at Daytona from 2021 to 2023 driving the Acura in the GTP (earlier DPi) class. The 2023 edition was the last time Helio Castroneves participated in the endurance race.

In just six appearances at the 24 Hours of Daytona, Helio Castroneves managed three wins, and that too, a three-peat.

#1 Scott Pruett

Scott Pruett talks with an official during the Rolex 24 at Daytona on January 27, 2018 - Source: Getty

Scott Pruett is a former IndyCar driver who made his American open-wheel racing debut in the late 80s and competed in 145 races over 10 years. Although Pruett wasn't as successful in IndyCar, he shares the record for most wins at the 24 Hours of Daytona with legendary endurance racing driver Hurley Haywood at 5 wins each.

Scott Pruett got his five Rolex 24 at Daytona wins in the years 1994, 2007, 2008, 2011, and 2013, with 2018 being his last season as a driver in IMSA. The California-born also raced in NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity series through the 2000s.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback