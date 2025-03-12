3 times Johnny Rutherford made IndyCar history

Johnny Rutherford, famously known as 'Lone Star Jr' is regarded as a legendary figure in American motorsports. The 87-year-old, during his racing days, was a serious threat on the track, and his overall record speaks volumes of it.

While Johnny Rutherford competed in quite a few racing categories between 1962 and 1988, his most successful years came in IndyCar.

In line with this, here are the top three moments when the 314 IndyCar Grand Prix racer created history in the sport.

#3 Johnny Rutherford is only one of six drivers to win at least three Indy 500

The Indianapolis 500 is considered one of the greatest spectacles in all of motorsports. The iconic event has been around since 1911, and over the years, many drivers have tried their hands at it.

In the long history of the event, only a few drivers have been able to triumph in at least three races. In line with this, Rutherford created history in 1980 when he secured his third win at the prestigious event. His other two triumphs came in 1974 and 1976. The other drivers to win the Indy 500 at least three times include Louis Meyer (died October 7, 1999), Mauri Rose (died January 1, 1991), Wilbur Shaw (died November 30, 1954), Bobby Unser (died May 2, 2021), and Dario Franchitti (four-time IndyCar world champion) among others.

#2 Jonny Rutherford is also a three-time Indy 500 pole winner

Next on this list of Johnny Rutherford's achievements are his three pole positions in the Indy 500. The Indy 500 is no ordinary event (it takes place at the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway). It is a huge deal in the world of motorsport, and while Rutherford has three Indy 500 wins, he is also a three-time Indy 500 pole winner. Two of his pole positions came in 1976 and 1980 when he went on to secure the victory; his first pole did not lead to a win (1973). In that year, the bragging rights were secured by Gordon Johncock (1976 USAC Marlboro Championship Trail champion).

#1 Johnny Rutherford set the qualifying lap-speed record at Michigan International Speedway in 1984

With two impressive feats out of the way, it is time for Rutherford's Michigan International Speedway qualifying lap-speed record of 1984. In that year, the NOW 87-year-old set the timing sheets alight with his super-fast lap around the 2.000 mile-long Michigan racetrack. He was putting his challenger through the absolute wringer, and in the process of doing so, he reached the insane speed of 215.189 mph. However, the record was ultimately bettered by Paul Tracy (former racing driver) when he reached 234.949 mph.

