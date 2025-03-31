3 unforgettable facts about AJ Foyt's IndyCar career

AJ Foyt (Anthony Joseph Foyt), the former racing driver and the AJ Foyt Racing team owner, is a huge personality in the world of American motorsports. The 90-year-old has built a stellar legacy courtesy of his exceptional on-track exploits as well as because of his ventures outside ot it.

Foyt's last competitive on-track outing (maiden outing was in 1957) came at the 1992 Indianapolis 500, and in line with this, he has made several stellar records. Especially in the highest class of America's open-wheel racing, IndyCar.

Here is the list of the top three unforgettable facts about Foyt's IndyCar career.

#3 AJ Foyt holds the record for most wins in IndyCar

IndyCar has a rich history in the world of motorsports. It has produced several exceptional talents, and one of the most prominent ones is AJ Foyt.

While he hung up his racing boots a long time ago, he still holds the record for the most career wins in the highest class of America's open-wheel racing. Foyt brought the shutter down on his IndyCar stint as a 67-time Grand Prix winner.

Moreover, alongside this, he was also able to amass 120 podium finishes and 53 pole positions. The 44-year-old Scott Dixon is second on the list with 58 career wins (140 podiums and 32 pole positions).

#2 First driver to become a 4-time Indy 500 winner

The next fact on this list is Foyt's heroics at the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway in the Indy 500. The event has been taking place since 1911 and, over the years, has made the careers of several top drivers.

Among them is the 90-year-old AJ Foyt. His first triumph in the challenging 200-lap race came in 1961. Back then, he won by leading 71 laps of the race. Following this, he backed it up by amassing victories in the 1964, 1967, and 1977 editions of the race.

In his last triumph, he started from fourth place on the grid and was able to triumph in it by leading 46 laps. This victory put him in the history books as the first driver to amass four victories in the Indy 500.

#1 Seven-time IndyCar world champion

IndyCar, previously, was run under different names, and in 2008, all the previous ones were merged with the IndyCar series (stats from Champ Car World Series, CART, and IRL were also merged alongside the other predecessors). This helped AJ Foyt become the out-and-out record holder for the most number of IndyCar championships (7).

His first title triumph was in 1960, whereas his seventh came in 1979. Behind Foyt is, once again, the Chip Ganassi Racing driver Scott Dixon. He has so far managed to put on board six IndyCar world titles.

