4 best IndyCar liveries for the 2025 The Thermal Club race

The 2025 IndyCar season continues with the Thermal Club Grand Prix of California next on the calendar. This highly anticipated race will see several teams showcasing striking liveries at the Twin Palm layout.

Liveries have long been synonymous with teams, often serving as a key element of their identity. However, some teams occasionally switch things up to add a fresh twist and generate excitement.

The 2025 season is no exception. Ahead of the second race of the year, a few teams have unveiled special designs to commemorate the inaugural points-paying edition of the Thermal Grand Prix.

The California race made its debut in 2024 as an exhibition event due to the track's original purpose—it was built as a luxury racing club for high-end car owners rather than for professional competition. However, modifications have since been made to adapt the circuit to IndyCar's rigorous standards.

As anticipation builds for the 3.067-mile event, attention is turning to the eye-catching liveries teams will be sporting—and here we highlight four of the finest designs ahead of the race.

#4 Josef Newgarden's Team Penske #2 Chevy Dallara

The Team Penske driver is set to kick off the Thermal Club Grand Prix in the #2 car, sporting a classic blue color scheme infused with modern design elements. The two-time IndyCar champion’s livery for the California race will also feature touches of red and white, striking a balance between innovation and tradition.

#3 Will Power's Team Penske #12 Chevy Dallara

The 44-year-old is among the drivers set to showcase a subtle yet distinctive look for the Thermal Club event. The two-time IndyCar champion will take to the track in a Verizon-themed Chevrolet Dallara livery. Featuring a bold red and white color scheme with a vibrant, dynamic design, the car color is expected to make the Australian driver easily recognizable on race day.

#2 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing is set to showcase distinctive liveries for its three cars at the 2025 Thermal Club Grand Prix. The Zionsville-based team will take on the next round of the IndyCar season with a classic white-and-black Mobil 1 livery, featuring a sleek design and branding that is sure to resonate with fans.

The livery will also feature Mi-Jack branding, which has become a prominent element of RLL team designs in recent years.

#1 Scott McLaughlin's Team Penske #3 Chevy Dallara

The St. Petersburg Grand Prix pole sitter is set to enter the second race of the season with Dex Imaging branding on his #3 car. The New Zealander will see his car for the race adorned in a bright yellow color, accompanied by white, which splits the yellow livery down the middle.

