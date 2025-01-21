4 drivers who could win the IndyCar championship this season feat. Scott McLaughlin

The 2025 IndyCar season is on the horizon, with the season beginning on March 2 at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. Teams would've had sufficient time to reset and get accustomed to the charter system, which allows no more than three chartered entries to a team.

However, the chassis and the aerodynamics remain the same for all teams. The only variable that could've been tweaked by the teams is the new hybrid power unit, which was introduced mid-season last year.

The 2024 IndyCar championship ended with four drivers within 50 points of champion Alex Palou. Fans can expect more of the same in the upcoming season. On that note, let's have a look at four drivers who could win the 2025 IndyCar championship:

#4 Pato O'Ward

Pato O'Ward has been somewhat of a dark horse in the last few editions of the IndyCar series. The Mexican driver, since making the move to Arrow McLaren, has finished all but one of his seasons in the top-5 of the championship.

He finished third in 2021, fourth in 2022 and 2023, and fifth last season. Arrow McLaren hasn't yet reached the level of competency as the big three teams in IndyCar (Team Penske, Chip Ganassi Racing and Andretti Global) but has been there or thereabout and has made significant strides every year.

All these factors, along with the fact that McLaren have entrusted the Mexican with its F1 program reserve driver role have put O'Ward in with a chance to win the upcoming IndyCar championship.

#3 Colton Herta

Colton Herta has been linked to the Cadillac F1 seat for the 2026 season but doesn't yet have enough points for a super license.

The young American, who's reported as the favorite for the Cadillac seat would want to go to the cut-throat world of F1 as an IndyCar winner. He needs a P4 finish or higher in the 2025 championship to get enough super license points.

Colton Herta had the best season of his IndyCar career in 2024, finishing asa the runner-up, just 31 points behind Alex Palou. The retirement at Indy and the poor results towards the end of the season in Milwaukee arguably cost Herta a shot at the championship.

#2 Alex Palou

Alex Palou has been racing in the IndyCar for five years, but just four of those years were at a top team, Chip Ganassi Racing. The Spaniard has won three IndyCar championships and is the reigning IndyCar champion. The key factor that won Palou the championships has been his consistency.

Many from the world of IndyCar and F1, including former IndyCar driver James Hinchcliffe and Alpine boss Oliver Oakes have praised Palou and suggested that he'd do well in F1. All that means Palou's chances of retaining his IndyCar championship title in the 2025 season look bright.

#1 Scott McLaughlin

Scott McLaughlin moved from the world of Supercars racing to a full-time IndyCar role in 2021.

After his debut year, McLaughlin hasn't finished lower than fourth in the IndyCar championship. He finished the last two IndyCar seasons in P3 and missed out on the championship by 39 points in 2024.

Had it not been for the disqualification at St. Petersburg for the P2P scandal, the reliability issues at Long Beach and the collisions midway through the season, the championship story could've been different in 2024.

If the Kiwi puts together a season with minimal retirements and consistent results, he could win his first IndyCar championship.

