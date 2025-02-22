4 IndyCar drivers with the most wins at St. Petersburg ft. Helio Castroneves

The IndyCar Series is set to make its highly anticipated return for the 2025 season as drivers and teams take to the grid for the first time in over six months at the St. Petersburg Grand Prix.

The 1.8-mile temporary street circuit, which has hosted the series' season opener since 2009, promises yet another thrilling round of nail-biting, wheel-to-wheel racing actions.

With the anticipation building and the countdown to the race in full swing ahead of the St. Petersburg Grand Prix, discussions leading to the opener include mentions of the most successful drivers at the downtown St. Petersburg, Florida event.

While Chip Ganassi Racing veteran Scott Dixon aims to clinch his first win at the Grand Prix in what will be his 20th attempt, a few other drivers have enjoyed immense success at the iconic circuit.

On that note, let us take a look at four of the most successful drivers in the history of the St. Petersburg Grand Prix.

#4 Juan Pablo Montoya — 2 wins

Juan Pablo Montoya, who remains famous for his five-year stint in Formula 1 and his six-year spell at the IndyCar series, ranks fourth on the list of the most successful drivers at the St Petersburg Grand Prix.

The Colombian motorsport icon won two times at the Florida event, with his victories coming in succession, in 2015 and 2016, for Team Penske.

Despite only qualifying fourth, Montoya finished at the top step of the podium in 2015 ahead of then-teammate William Power and Chip Ganassi Racing’s Tony Kanaan.

The Colombian would replicate an almost identical feat in his second win at the Grand Prix, qualifying in fourth place and finishing ahead of then-teammate Simon Pagenaud and Andretti’s Ryan Hunter-Reay.

#3 William Steven Power — 2 wins

Will Power, as he is fondly referred to is another driver who boasts of multiple victories at the St. Peterburg Grand Prix.

Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg - Source: Getty

The Australian veteran has recorded two victories at the Florida race and will be eying a third when the 2025 season kicks off.

The two-time IndyCar series champion recorded his first win at the St. Petersburg Grand Prix in 2010 with Team Penske and his second win four years later with the same team. In 2010, Will Power led a staggering 50 laps in the Grand Prix after starting from pole position.

His victory in 2014 was more impressive as he comfortably led 74 laps on his way to victory. The seasoned driver will be looking to claim a record-equalling third win when the 2025 event takes center stage.

#2 Josef Newgarden — 2 wins

The 34-year-old Josef Newgrden, who made his IndyCar series debut at the 2012 edition of the St Petersburg Grand Prix, also boasts of an impressive two victories at the event.

AUTO: MAR 04 INDYCAR Series Streets of St. Petersburg - Source: Getty

The American driver, like Montoyo, recorded successive wins at the 2019 and 2020 editions of the Grand Prix.

Newgarden pipped Scott Dixon to victory in 2019 and Pato O’ward in the 2020 IndyCar series edition.

However, despite his strong performances at the Florida showpiece, his controversial 2024 outing remains a major talking point heading into this season’s race.

The 2011 Indy Light champion saw his victory rescinded and handed to Pato O’Ward following allegations of a push-to-pass violation by his team.

With the 2025 season opener approaching, Newgarden will be determined to put the controversy behind him and shift his focus to a record-equalling third win at the St. Petersburg Grand Prix.

#1 Helio Castroneves — 3 wins

Helio Castroneves holds the record for the most race wins at the St Petersburg Grand Prix. The Brazilian driver boasts an unprecedented three victories at the event.

The four-time Indianapolis 500 winner recorded three victories (2006, 2007, and 2012) — all while representing Team Penske.

However, with Castroneves not competing in the IndyCar Series this season, his record could be under threat as several drivers look to match his achievement at the 2025 edition of the Grand Prix.

