5 greatest IndyCar driver rivalries in the history of the sport

IndyCar has been the hub of some of the greatest racing rivalries. In its 100+ year history, countless drivers have locked horns with one another, and at 240 mph, even the most respectful racing can create animosity.

While it isn't an easy task to pick one out of the countless great rivalries, here are the top five that headlined IndyCar in their time.

#5 Bobby Rahal vs Michael Andretti

CART Champions - Source: Getty

Bobby Rahal and Michael Andretti were arch-rivals in the 1980s and 1990s. Beating the other was one of the main goals each driver set along with other personal milestones to achieve.

In the years when Bobby Rahal won his three IndyCar championships - 1986, 1987, and 1992 - Michael Andretti finished runner-up. The vice versa case was also true in 1991 when Andretti won the championship and Rahal finished second.

In December 2017, Bobbys son, Graham revealed how his father kept a photo of him dueling with Andretti in the gym to fuel his workouts. He said (via IndyCar):

"When I was a kid, in my dad’s workout room there was a picture of him and Michael Andretti dueling it out at Detroit. He always told me that was his greatest motivation. That’s all he needed in the gym to get his blood flowing, just to remember who they’re out there trying to beat."

"It speaks very highly of the Andrettis, too. They were always great competitors and won a lot of races. The way Dad perceived them as the guys to beat, it speaks highly of them," he added.

Rahal and Andretti's rivalry continued post-retirement as team owners of their IndyCar teams. However, the mutual respect was never lost.

#4 Graham Rahal vs Marco Andretti

Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey - Testing - Source: Getty

The Rahal vs Andretti rivalry carried over to the next generation. Bobby Rahal's son, Graham Rahal, and Michael Andretti's son, Marco Andretti kept up the family rivalry in the 21st century.

Graham perfectly encapsulated his feelings for Marco in a candid interview in 2017. He said (via IndyCar):

"We love beating all the Andretti cars, period, but Marco in particular. They’re all great guys over there. Ryan Hunter-Reay, he’s my man. I love that guy. (Alexander) Rossi and (Zach) Veach is there now. Nothing against ‘em, but the rivalry exists."

Marco felt the same for Graham. Beating Rahal Jr meant that at least one job on the track was completed successfully.

"My goal is definitely to try to beat everybody. If it’s a mediocre day, it’s nice to finish ahead of (Graham)," Marco said in December 2017. "He’s been having a couple of good years. We’re looking to turn it on now."

Like their fathers, Graham and Marco too kept it civil on the track and never let the rivalry stray off of it.

#3 Michael Andretti vs Al Unser Jr.

1992 Long Beach Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Like the Rahal-Andrett rivalry, the Andretti-Unser edition also was gifted from one generation to the next. Mario Andretti and Al Unser were best friends and were always at the top of their game. However, the controversial 1981 Indy 500, which Unser won after legally contesting Andretti's victory, ended their relationship. They didn't speak for nearly four decades after that.

However, by the end of the 1980s, their sons. Michael Andretti and Al Unser Jr had a rivalry of their own. For Unser Jr, beating Michael signaled a good day.

In 2014, he said via RACER:

"If there was one driver I wanted to beat every time, it was Michael but that’s because he was the fastest guy out there. Don’t get me wrong. Rick (Mears), Bobby (Rahal), (Paul) Tracy, Danny (Sullivan), and Emmo (Emerson Fittipaldi) were all tough. But, day in and day out, Michael was the hardest to beat and it seemed like we were always around each other at the end of the race going for the win."

Michael Andretti shared the sentiment and commended his rival for maintaining a respectful rivalry throughout their racing careers.

I always loved racing against Al because he drove hard but fair and we always took care of each other. He was always one of the guys to beat and we had a good, respectful rivalry. We had a mutual respect from Day 1," said the 1991 CART champ.

#2 Mario Andretti vs AJ Foyt

103rd Indianapolis 500 - Carb Day - Source: Getty

When Mario Andretti arrived on the IndyCar scene, AJ Foyt was already a legend. However, Andretti immediately proved to be a thorn in Foyt's side, leading to some tension between the two on track.

In 2021, Andretti named Foyt his greatest rival, one that later turned into his best friend.

"I’ve had so many great rivals but the one that lasted the longest was AJ Foyt. We fought really hard through the 1960s and ’70s, never gave an inch, and there were a few scrapes along the way," he told MotorSport Magazine.

Expand Tweet

Andretti looked up to Foyt when he entered the sport and his respect for him never faded. If anything, Foyt's 'aura' only multiplied the respect 4-time IndyCar champ, Andretti had for him.

Modern IndyCar stars Scott Dixon and Dario Franchitti (who retired in 2014) likened this rivalry to a 'war' where no stone was left unturned.

#1 AJ Foyt vs 'Anyone Else'

NASCAR driver A.J. Foyt - Source: Getty

A.J. Foyt was in a league of his own in IndyCar. In 1977, he became the first driver ever to win the Indy 500 four times. The Houston native also won the USAC Championship Cars title a record seven times.

In 2016, Indy 500 winners chose the greatest rivalry that took place in the Indy 500. 1986 winner at the IMS, Bobby Rahal, declared that beating Foyt was every rival's dream, which rarely got fulfilled.

''The greatest rivalry had to be A.J. Foyt against anyone else. Super Tex was the yardstick in the `60s and 70's, and no matter who else was there, the man to beat was A.J," Rahal said via Sports Illustrated.

1980 IndyCar champ and three-time Indy 500 winner Johnny Rutherford was of a similar opinion.

"Just about anybody in the field and A.J. Foyt," was his choice of the best Indy 500 rivalry. "A lot of people don't understand A.J. He's intense. He's a racer. He doesn't want to lose and he does just about anything he can to win. There were some monumental battles.''

Foyt retired in 1993, leaving future generations of IndyCar racers with an unrivaled legacy.

