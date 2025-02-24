5 IndyCar champions feat. Josef Newgarden to win the championship after winning the St. Petersburg race

The curtain-raiser of the 2025 IndyCar season is upon us, with lights out at the St. Petersburg Grand Prix on the horizon.

The 1.8-mile Florida race has proven in recent years to subtly serve as an early indicator of how the IndyCar season will shape up.

Over the years, several drivers, including Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden, have won the St. Petersburg Grand Prix and gone on to end the season as IndyCar Series champions.

This scenario has particularly played out five times since the turn of the century, making victory at the St. Petersburg race especially significant for spectators and drivers alike.

With the 2025 edition just days away, we take a closer look at the elite group of drivers who have conquered St. Petersburg and ultimately secured the coveted IndyCar Series title.

#5 Paul Tracy — 2003

Paul Tracy would go on to clinch the 2003 edition of the St. Petersburg Grand Prix ahead of Michel Jourdain Jr., at the race held at the Albert Whitted Airport.

The Canadian racing icon, despite starting in second place in the Grand Prix, finished an impressive 12 seconds ahead of the Mexican on the night.

Tracy would go on to win the CART Championship Series title in the same year with Forsythe Racing.

#4 Dan Wheldon — 2005

Dan Wheldon also experienced the luck of the St. Petersburg Grand Prix just two seasons after Paul Tracy, as the then-Andretti driver claimed victory at the Florida showpiece before going on to win his maiden IndyCar Series title.

The British driver won in St. Petersburg during what was a groundbreaking season for open-wheel racing in America, after both Ryan Briscoe and Tony Kanaan collided while battling for the lead.

Wheldon went on to make it a season to remember by clinching the IndyCar drivers' championship at the end of the year.

#3 Dario Franchitti — 2011

The iconic Dario Franchitti also had his fair share of luck at the St. Petersburg Grand Prix en route to his journey to winning his third IndyCar Series Cup in 2011.

The British former driver secured victory at the Florida event, overtaking Will Power early in the race and going on to lead 94 of the 100 laps at the Grand Prix.

Watch Dario Franchitti's 2011 St Petersburg Grand Prix win:

The Chip Ganassi driver would eventually end the season in a record-breaking fashion, as he clinched his third straight title that year — a record Alex Palou will be aiming to equal in the 2025 season.

#2 Will Power — 2014

The Australian driver Will Power also added his name to this exclusive list when he tasted victory at the St. Petersburg event as well as claiming the IndyCar title in 2014.

Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg - Source: Getty

The Team Penske driver would go on to clinch three victories that season, as well as multiple podium finishes to secure himself the first of his two IndyCar titles.

Will Power will be hoping for a repeat of this fortune as he enters the 2025 season in search of his third career title.

#1 Josef Newgarden — 2019

Josef Newgarden rounds out the list of drivers to have tasted success at the St. Petersburg Grand Prix and gone on to win the drivers' title in the same season.

The American driver achieved this feat en route to winning his second title with Team Penske.

Watch Josef Newgarden's St. Petersburg victory:

After pipping Will Power to the win at the Florida race, the American driver would go on a run of four race victories and multiple podium finishes through the season.

