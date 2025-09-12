5 IndyCar drivers with the best average finish in 2025 ft. Alex Palou

The 2025 IndyCar season is done and dusted, with Alex Palou taking the championship. The transfer market has already started showcasing signs of a silly season, with Will Power leaving Team Penske and making his way to Andretti, and Colton Herta joining Cadillac F1.

The 2025 IndyCar season was unique in its way as Alex Palou dominated the grid, unlike the previous season, where the field was usually very competitive, with the championship going down to the last race of the season. The Spaniard won the title with a couple of races left in the season.

On the other hand, some of the key performers from top teams, including all three Team Penske drivers, Josef Newgarden, Will Power, and Scott McLaughlin, delivered underwhelming results. Apart from a few drivers, there weren't any consistent appearances in the Top 10.

Meyer Shank Racing drivers Felix Rosenqvist & Marcus Armstrong, and AJ Foyt Racing drivers David Malukas and Santino Ferrucci stepped up with impressive results. All these factors have led to a mixed bag of drivers in the Top 5 of the 2025 average finishing position. Let's have a look at them.

#5 Marcus Armstrong (Average Finish: 10.4)

Marcus Armstrong made the move from Chip Ganassi Racing to Meyer Shank Racing ahead of the 2025 season. The Kiwi driver had a shaky start to the season, with a retirement at the first race at St. Pete, followed by two results outside the Top 10 in the next three races.

NTT INDYCAR Series Snap-On Milwaukee Mile 250 - Source: Getty

However, Marcus Armstrong soon found his feet with the team and delivered a total of eleven Top 10 finishes over the course of the season, including a podium at the Iowa Race 2. The MSR driver finished 8th in the championship, but has the 5th best average finish of the 2025 IndyCar full-season drivers.

Armstrong had an average finish of 10.4 during the 2025 season, and is largely down to the consistent Top 10 finishes, and just one retirement, which came at the very first race of the season.

#4 Christian Lundgaard (Average Finish: 8.6)

Christian Lundgaard moved to Arrow McLaren for the 2025 season and had a strong start. The Danish driver stood on the podium thrice in the first four races and was second in the championship. However, a poor run of form from the Indy 500 to the race at Road America, which included three finishes outside the Top 10, took Lundgaard away from title contention.

NTT INDYCAR Series BITNILE.com Grand Prix of Portland - Source: Getty

The #7 Arrow McLaren driver made a strong comeback in the second half of the season, with podiums at Mid-Ohio, Laguna Seca, and Portland. He finished the 2025 IndyCar championship in 5th and had the fourth-best average finish of 8.6.

Christian Lundgaard had just one retirement in 2025, which came during the last race of the season at the Nashville Superspeedway. The 24-year-old had eleven Top 10 finishes, including a total of six podiums over the course of the season.

#3 Scott Dixon (Average Finish: 8.1)

IndyCar veteran Scott Dixon might not have had the outright pace of Alex Palou during the 2025 season, but he was just as consistent as his teammate. The six-time IndyCar champion finished all but one race inside the Top 12. Dixon had twelve Top 10 finishes, six Top 5 finishes, three podiums, and a win.

NTT IndyCar Series Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Source: Getty

Scott Dixon’s worst result of the season was the P20 finish at the Indy 500, and he didn't retire from a single race. The Chip Ganassi Racing driver finished third in the championship, as well as had the third-best average finish of 8.1.

#2 Pato O'Ward (Average Finish: 6.8)

Pato O'Ward came out as the only rival and threat to Alex Palou’s title hopes. The Mexican driver struggled with the alternate tires in qualifying during the first few races, which led to a subpar starting position and results. Yet, O'Ward managed to finish on the podium thrice in the first six races.

NTT INDYCAR Series Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto - Source: Getty

The Arrow McLaren driver had a strong second half of the season, including a Top 5 finish streak from Mid-Ohio to Laguna Seca. O'Ward finished on the podium six times, with a couple of wins to his name at Iowa and Toronto.

A mechanical issue for O'Ward when running at the front at Portland gave Alex Palou the championship. The Mexican only had one retirement during the season, which came at the Nashville Superspeedway. All this contributed to Pato O'Ward finishing as the runner-up, as well as the driver with the second-best average finish of 6.8.

#1 Alex Palou (Average 2025 IndyCar Finish: 4.2)

Alex Palou came into the 2025 season as the defending champion and began his title defense with 5 wins and a podium in the first six races of the season, followed by a retirement at Detroit. The Spaniard stood on the podium seven times in the last 10 races, which included three wins.

The Chip Ganassi Racing driver won 8 races, stood on the podium 13 times, and finished outside the Top 10 only twice. This resulted in Alex Palou boasting an average finish of 4.2.

