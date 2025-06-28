5 IndyCar drivers feat. Alex Palou who were nominated for the ESPY as best driver during their career

Chip Ganassi driver and three-time IndyCar Series champion Alex Palou is one of the four racers nominated in the Best Driver category of the 2025 ESPY Awards, an event produced by ESPN. The other three drivers are Joey Logano, Oscar Piastri, and Max Verstappen.

The ESPY Awards have recognized IndyCar drivers in the Best Driver category since its inception in 1993, with a fan voting element introduced in 2004. Below is a list of five IndyCar drivers, including Alex Palou, who have been nominated for the ESPY Best Driver Award during their careers.

#1. Alex Palou

AUTO: JUN 22 INDYCAR XPEL Grand Prix at Road America

Alex Palou has received two ESPY nominations in his career. Previously nominated in 2024, the 28-year-old has made back-to-back appearances, as he has also been nominated for the 2025 ESPY Best Driver Award.

A three-time IndyCar Series champion (2021, 2023, 2024), Alex Palou has been recognized for his dominant performances, as he won six of the first nine races in 2025, as well as the Indianapolis 500, making him the first Spaniard to win the iconic race.

#2. Al Unser Jr.

109th Running Of The Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty

Al Unser Jr., a two-time IndyCar champion (1990, 1994) and two-time Indianapolis 500 winner (1992, 1994), was the first IndyCar driver to win the ESPY Best Driver Award. His 1995 win came on the back of strong performances in the CART/Champ Car series. His ESPY award victory marked a significant recognition for IndyCar in the award’s early years.

#3. Ryan Hunter-Reay

109th Running Of The Indianapolis 500 - Carb Day - Source: Getty

Ryan Hunter-Reay, the 2012 IndyCar Series champion and 2014 Indianapolis 500 winner, secured back-to-back ESPY wins in 2013 and 2014 during the peak of his career. His 2013 and 2014 seasons included multiple race wins and consistent top finishes, earning him recognition over competitors from other motorsport disciplines. He remains the most recent IndyCar driver to win the ESPY Best Driver Award.

#4. Sam Hornish Jr.

NASCAR XFINITY Series Championship Ford EcoBoost 300 - Qualifying - Source: Getty

Sam Hornish Jr., a three-time IndyCar Series champion (2001, 2002, 2006) and 2006 Indianapolis 500 winner, was in his dominant era in IndyCar during the early 2000s. With 18 wins by the age of 27, his nominations came during his years with Team Penske.

He was nominated for the ESPY Best Driver Award in 2003 and 2006. In 2003, he was nominated alongside Tony Stewart, Gil de Ferran, John Force, and Michael Schumacher. In 2006, he was nominated alongside Tony Stewart, Jimmie Johnson, Melanie Troxel, and Dan Wheldon.

#5. Scott Dixon

NTT IndyCar Series XPEL Grand Prix at Road America - Source: Getty

Scott Dixon, a six-time IndyCar Series champion (2003, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2018, 2020) and 2008 Indianapolis 500 winner, has been one of the best drivers in the history of IndyCar. He has been nominated six times for the ESPY Award, the highest for any IndyCar driver, but unfortunately, he has never won.

