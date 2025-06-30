5 IndyCar drivers feat. Scott McLaughlin with the most laps led ahead of the Mid-Ohio Grand Prix

From Team Penske's Scott McLaughlin to Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou, various drivers have led a significant number of laps in 2025. While Palou has undoubtedly set the benchmark for success this season, it is also important to recognize the drivers who have experienced the spotlight at the front of the field. The following is a list of drivers who have led the most laps in the 2025 season to date.

#1. Alex Palou (Chip Ganassi Racing)

NTT IndyCar Series XPEL Grand Prix at Road America - Source: Getty

Alex Palou, the defending champion, has led 169 laps so far this season. His strategic prowess, notably at Road America, only had him leading six laps in the race, but he sacrificed the short-term rush to take the checkered flag. However, his consistent front-running positions, including wins at St. Petersburg, Thermal, Indianapolis 500, Detroit, and Road America, are the reason for this substantial lap leadership.

#2. Scott McLaughlin (Team Penske)

NTT IndyCar Series XPEL Grand Prix at Road America - Source: Getty

Scott McLaughlin led 40 laps at St. Petersburg before a disqualification due to a push-to-pass violation. Despite a crash at the Indianapolis 500, his strong performances, including a podium at Road America, put him in the top three among the top lap leaders with 105 laps led.

In 2024, Scott McLaughlin led 637 laps, and his 2025 season shows continued competitiveness, though likely trailing Palou.

#3. Kyle Kirkwood (Andretti Global)

NTT IndyCar Series XPEL Grand Prix at Road America - Source: Getty

Kyle Kirkwood, who is the only other driver to take the checkered flag this season apart from Palou, is tied for second place for most laps led in the 2025 season with Scott McLaughlin. He has an 18-point lead over Pato O'Ward and a 93-point deficit behind Palou, which has put him in second place in the championship.

#4. Scott Dixon (Chip Ganassi Racing)

NTT IndyCar Series XPEL Grand Prix at Road America - Source: Getty

Alex Palou's teammate and the most successful active driver on the grid, Scott Dixon, stands fourth in the laps led tally with 79 laps. Dixon is an extremely accomplished driver, as he holds the record for the most consecutive IndyCar starts (319) and has the most wins of any active driver (58), ranking second all-time. He is also a six-time IndyCar Series champion and the 2008 Indianapolis 500 winner.

#5. David Malukas (A. J. Foyt Racing)

NTT IndyCar Series XPEL Grand Prix at Road America - Source: Getty

David Malukas' best finish of the season came at the Indy 500, where he was second after the chaotic race filled with penalties. However, despite only one podium finish this season, he is the fifth driver in the laps led list with 71 laps led in the 2025 season. This puts him ahead of O'Ward, Christian Lundgaard, and Takuma Sato, who notably only participated in one race.

The 2025 Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio is scheduled for July 4-6 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio, and is the tenth race of the 2025 NTT IndyCar Series season.

