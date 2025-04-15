5 IndyCar drivers with the most wins in a season

IndyCar driver Alex Palou won the 2024 American open-wheel championship with just a couple of wins (three if we include the win at the Thermal Club exhibition race). With the current championship point system, consistency is what matters most over winning.

The IndyCar field has gotten competitive with every passing decade. With the championship being a spec series, all the drivers get the same chassis and aerodynamics, making it increasingly difficult for one driver to dominate the whole season. On the contrary, in F1, each team designs their own cars, and the fastest car gives a big advantage to the driver.

As a result, in IndyCar, a driver often wins the championship with only a handful of wins. Let's have a look at the top five drivers who won the most races in a single season.

#5 Al Unser Jr. - 1994

Al Unser Jr. won eight races during the 1994 season, driving with Team Penske. Unser Jr. moved away from Galles Racing after the 1993 season and joined Team Penske. The American won 50% of the races during the 1994 season, i.e. eight races out of the 16-race season.

Al Unser Jr. also won the 1994 Indy 500 and featured on the podium 11 times. Given the stellar performance during the season, the American won the championship in 1994.

#4 Michael Andretti - 1991

Michael Andretti registered eight wins during the 1991 IndyCar season and won his first championship. The former driver won over 50% of the races during the 17-race season. Andretti finished on the podium 11 times, driving for the Newman/Haas team. The 1991 championship winner also equaled his father Mario Andretti's record of most wins in a season.

#3 Mario Andretti - 1969

Mario Andretti drove for STP Corporation during the 1969 IndyCar season and drove four different cars during the season, i.e. Hawk III with the two different Ford engines, the Kingfish D and the Kuzma 60 D, yet managed to get hold of them all and win races in all four cars.

Andretti scored nine wins during the 1969 season, which was a 24-race championship. Mario Andretti won the 1969 Indy 500 and also the championship following a phenomenal display during the season.

#2 Al Unser Sr. - 1970

Al Unser Sr. won 10 races during the 1970 IndyCar season and equaled AJ Foyt's record for most wins in an American open-wheel racing series season. Unser Sr. also finished in the Top 5 on 16 occasions out of the 18 races season.

Driving for Vel's Parnelli Jones Racing, Unser Sr. led almost 79% of the laps during the championship season and won his first-ever title.

#1 AJ Foyt - 1964 IndyCar season

Arguably the greatest IndyCar driver of all time, AJ Foyt holds multiple records, like the most IndyCar championships with seven titles to his name. However, Foyt was the first person to win 10 races in a season and continues to hold the record for most wins in a single championship edition.

What's astonishing is that the record was set back in 1964 as Foyt drove for Ansted-Thompson Racing. AJ Foyt absolutely dominated the season with 10 wins in the 13-race season and clinched his fourth IndyCar championship.

