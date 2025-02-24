5 IndyCar drivers who have won the championship and the Indy 500 ft. Josef Newgarden

Winning the Indy 500 is often regarded as more important than the IndyCar title. While some drivers like Helio Castroneves have won the Indy 500 a record-equalling four times, unfortunately, they don't have the IndyCar championship in their cabinet.

Moreover, achieving both feats often remains the dream of multiple drivers and only a few have ever achieved both trophies in their cabinet. Here are five drivers that have won both the Indy 500 and the IndyCar title during their racing careers:

#5 Mario Andretti

Mario Andretti is one of the most renowned figures in the world of motorsport. The 84-year-old has won the IndyCar title four times during his three-decade-long career and won the F1 title with JPS-Lotus in 1978.

Mario Andretti at the F1 75 Live - Arrivals - Source: Getty

Andretti won his solitary Indy 500 in 1969. After his victory, the Andretti family was supposedly hit with a 'curse' as no one from the racing family has since won the race in the following 78 race starts made by them collectively.

#4 Will Power

Will Power is a two-time IndyCar champion hailing from Australia. He won his maiden title in 2014 and his second championship in 2022.

Will Power at the NTT IndyCar Series Bommarito Automotive Group 500 - Source: Getty

In his two-decade-long career, Power has never started the race on the pole in Indianapolis but has made the most out of his position more often than not. He won his sole Indy 500 in 2018 after starting third in the pack.

#3 Scott Dixon

Scott Dixon is one of the oldest drivers on the current grid at 44. However, he has an array of trophies in his arsenal as the Kiwi has won the elusive championship six times, with his last title victory coming in 2020.

Scott Dixon at the Rolex 24 at Daytona - Source: Getty

Dixon has started the Indy 500 on pole five times and tops the charts for the most laps led by any driver in history (677 laps). However, leading the final lap ultimately counts as he has only won the premier race once, in 2008.

#2 A. J. Foyt

The former racing driver is the most successful in the history of the sport. A. J. Foyt has won a record-setting seven championships. Moreover, he has also won the Indy 500 times along with successes at the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the Daytona 500.

A. J. Foyt at the Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach - Source: Getty

A. J. Foyt Enterprises, a team owned by him has two charters for the 2025 season, which will be driven by Santino Ferrucci and David Malukas.

#1 Josef Newgarden

Josef Newgarden is a two-time IndyCar champion and races for Team Penske. He had to wait 12 years to win his first race at the 2023 Indy 500. The 34-year-old then repeated the same feat a year later and won the race for the second time in a row.

Josef Newgarden at the Borg Warner Trophy Ceremony - Source: Getty

Newgarden became the first driver since Helio Castroneves in over two decades to achieve this milestone. The two-time IndyCar champion (2017,2019) is now on the brink of becoming the first driver ever to complete a three-peat at the Indy 500 and is ready to take on the challenge for the 2025 season.

