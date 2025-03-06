5 interesting facts about Colton Herta you should know

Colton Herta, the Andretti Autosport racing driver, is one of the fastest-rising names in the world of IndyCar. He made his debut in the series at the 2018 Grand Prix of Sonoma, and ever since then, he has continuously kept on increasing his stock as a racing driver.

In line with this, Herta has so far competed in 100 IndyCar races and has managed to amass nine wins, 18 podiums, and 14 pole positions. Moreover, in 2024, he ended the 17-race campaign in the runner-up position behind Chip Ganassi Racing's Alex Palou.

With Herta only being 24 years old, he has a long racing career ahead of him. Here are five fascinating facts about him that people might not be aware of:

#5 Youngest driver to win an IndyCar Grand Prix

As mentioned above, Colton Herta made his debut in the 'fastest racing on earth' in 2018. It did not take him long to make a strong statement in the series, as in the 2019 season (Harding Steinbrenner Racing), he shocked the world by becoming the youngest driver to win a race. He achieved this feat at the iconic Circuit of the Americas when he was just 18 years old.

#4 Two-time winner of the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona

Next up on the list are Colton Herta's sensational exploits in the well-known Rolex 24 Hrs of Daytona event. In 2019, he participated in the competition for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing in the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. Moreover, in partnership with his co-drivers (Connor De Phillippi, Augusto Farfus, and Philipp Eng), he triumphed in the race in the GTLM class.

Following up on his heroics of 2019, he decided to compete in the competition again, but this time, with his fellow IndyCar drivers Pato O'Ward and Devlin DeFrancesco (Erik Lux was also on the team). The quartet made an LMP2 entry for DragonSpeed, and Herta secured the win by amassing the lead with only 11 minutes remaining in the race.

#3 12 Hours of Sebring winner

With two out of the way, the third fascinating thing about the 24-year-old is that he is a former winner of the 12 Hours of Sebring. In the 2024 IMSA SportsCar Championship, Herta took the wheel of the No.40 Acura for Wayne Taylor Racing in partnership with Andretti Autosport and, surprisingly, secured his maiden win in the series at the 12 Hours of Sebring.

#2 Son of former IndyCar driver Bryan Herta

Colton Herta's racing genes have not come from nowhere. Not many would be aware of this, but he is the son of the former IndyCar driver Bryan Herta. The 54-year-old's active racing years in the series were from 2003 to 2006. During this time, he managed 58 race starts, scoring two victories and three pole positions.

#1 Colton Herta is part of an Indie-punk rock band

This is one of the most out-of-the-box facts about Colton Herta. The motorsports community knows the 24-year-old as a fiercely competitive racing driver, but away from the hustle and bustle of banging wheels, he is a drummer as well. In 2018, he started a band called the Zibs with his high school buddies Jon Graber and Chris Broadbent.

