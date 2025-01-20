5 interesting facts about Scott Dixon that you should know

Scott Dixon has etched his name in IndyCar's history books. The New Zealander has won six championships within his time in the series and has a huge cult fanbase.

The 44-year-old is the longest-tenured driver at Chip Ganassi Racing and has really made the most out of his time in the series. However, this is not the most interesting fact about the Kiwi. His career has been nothing short of a roller coaster ride and here are five interesting facts about the veteran driver you might be unaware of.

#5 Scott Dixon races under New Zealand flag but was born in Australia

Dixon was born in Queensland, Australia on July 22, 1980. His parents were citizens of New Zealand and worked in Australia, which earned him the Kiwi citizenship.

Scott Dixon at the NTT IndyCar Series - Practice - Source: Getty

He began karting at seven and lit the timing boards. This urged his parents to invest in the kid's racing career, who themselves owned a dirt speedway in Townsville, North Queensland, where they promoted grassroots motorsports.

#4 Scott Dixon is the first driver to have won the IndyCar championship belonging from the Oceania region

While Will Power is recognized as a force to be reckoned with in the IndyCar scene, his championships came a decade late to topple Dixon's record. The 44-year-old won his first championship in 2003 but the Team Penske driver's maiden title was won in 2014.

#3 Appointed Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2012

In 2012, Scott Dixon was appointed as a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit (as per IndyCar.com). The award is given to people who have notably served New Zealand and Dixon received the accolade for his contribution to motorsport. He had won two championships at the time and was on a roll, finishing third in the standings for three consecutive times.

#2 2008: A year to remember

His eighth year in the championship was a great one for the New Zealander from both personal and professional standpoints. He got married to Emma-Davies Dixon in February of 2008 and rounded out the year by winning his second championship.

He then entered parenthood the subsequent year with the birth of Poppy Dixon. The couple welcomed two more children in 2011 and 2019 and are now parents to a son and two daughters.

#1 Most laps led by any driver at Indianapolis 500

Scott Dixon racing at the NTT IndyCar Series 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty

The 44-year-old has led 677 laps at the premier event of the series - the most by any other driver in the series. He has 33 more laps led than second-ranking Al Unser and is the only active driver in the top 10 list for most laps led at the Indy 500.

