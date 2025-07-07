5 Winners and losers from IndyCar's Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio

The second half of the 2025 IndyCar calendar brought home the third different race winner of the year. However, the 90-lap race proved to be a chaotic one with multiple caution periods leaving the strategy gates wide open, which saw some drivers ace the event, while others drowned under the pressure.

The 2.258-mile track was composed of 13 turns and posed various challenges to the 27-car grid. But, with some being able to have a better day than others, let's take a look at the winners and losers from the Mid-Ohio Grand Prix:

Winners from the IndyCar Honda 200 at Mid-Ohio

#1 Scott Dixon

Scott Dixon is an easy pick as the Kiwi won a race in the top league of open-wheel racing for the 21st straight year. Moreover, this victory was well deserved owing to his flawless drive on all 90 circuits of the track.

Scott Dixon at the 2025 NTT IndyCar Series Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Source: Getty

The 44-year-old had gone over a calendar year without a race win, and he brought this winless streak to an end after Alex Palou's unforced errors in the final stages of the race and won the race after starting ninth on track.

#2 Pato O'Ward

Pato O'Ward had a clean race as he finished fifth at the event. The Arrow McLaren driver had started 14th after a torrid qualifying but made the best of his day with another top-five result.

Although he was not the highest-finishing Arrow McLaren driver, as Christian Lundgaard had this title well covered with his podium result, the Mexican made several overtakes en route to claim a reputable finish.

#3 Rinus VeeKay

Rinus VeeKay has proved his status in the IndyCar world with his stellar performances so far this year. His ninth-place finish was his sixth top-10 result of the year.

Such results in the smallest outfit on the grid have earned the Dutchman a reputation for dragging midfield cars to stellar results.

#4 Chip Ganassi Racing

Chip Ganassi Racing secured their best result of the season as they recorded a 1-2 finish alongside Kyffin Simpson's 10th-place result. While the Caymanian could have been way up in the timing sheets, he put up a strong display during qualifying as he secured his first top-three start at the race.

This helped the Indianapolis-based outfit bring home the most points of any team at the race weekend, leading to the team securing its seventh win of the season.

#5 Meyer Shank Racing

Meyer Shank Racing has been a constant threat for the top spots in IndyCar races lately. Felix Rosenqvist secured the team's sole podium of the year at the previous race weekend.

The squad secured a 6-7 finish at the Mid-Ohio IndyCar Grand Prix as Rosenqvist led Marcus Armstrong to the chequered flag.

Losers from the IndyCar Honda 200 at Mid-Ohio

#1 Alex Palou

Alex Palou's runner-up finish came after a stellar race with a few flaws. However, such is the bar that the Spaniard has set for himself that a P2 feels like a loss for him.

Alex Palou (L) and Scott Dixon (R) at the 2025 NTT IndyCar Series Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Source: Getty

The 28-year-old lost a comfortable win after making two crucial mistakes in the last third of the race. This denied him a potential seventh race victory as Dixon inherited the race lead and eventually took the checkered flag.

#2 Scott McLaughlin

Scott McLaughlin had a sub-optimal race weekend, to say the least. The Kiwi had been the lead Team Penske driver until last year, but his form has declined after the season opener round in St. Petersburg.

He has only secured a solitary podium in the 10 races held so far and sits a lowly 11th in the championship standings.

#3 Kyle Kirkwood

Kyle Kirkwood did not have a star-studded qualifying session as he started seventh in the race. However, he had one ace up his sleeve, with him having an extra set of red sticker sets available for the 90-lap race.

This opened a wide variety of strategies for him, but the 26-year-old fell backward during the race, and ultimately finished eighth and conceded points to Palou.

#4 Team Penske

Team Penske has not had a year to remember so far. IndyCar's most successful team has not hit the ground running with Josef Newgarden and Will Power retiring from the race early, leaving only McLaughlin as the sole flag bearer.

On the other hand, the Kiwi did not have a great race either, as after being knocked out in Round 1, he started 21st in the race. On top of this, he faced tire troubles and finished 23rd on track.

#5 AJ Foyt Racing

AJ Foyt Racing has been in a conundrum since the start of the season. The team has prepared a car that is well-suited to street tracks and ovals. But whenever they try to adapt it to round courses, its working window is narrowed down, which has been the team's last stepping stone, according to David Malukas.

Santino Ferrucci was the lead AJ Foyt driver but was only able to muster a 16th-place result as David Malukas followed him to the flag in 17th, ending a subpar day for the team.

