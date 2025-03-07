6 IndyCar drivers who won back-to-back Indy 500 featuring Josef Newgarden

The highest class of open-wheel racing in America, IndyCar has been around since the 20th century. Over the years, various tracks have come into the fold. However, one event that always generates huge traction among the masses is the iconic Indianapolis 500 (famously known as The Greatest Spectacle in Racing).

The 200-lap event at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway has been taking place since 1911. It has made the racing careers of several top drivers and one of them is the two-time IndyCar world champion Josef Newgarden. He triumphed in the 2024 edition of the race.

On March 06, the 34-year-old unveiled the 2025 Indy 500 ticket at the Indianapolis International Airport. It will be the 109th edition of the race, and while it has produced several race winners, only six have been able to win it back-to-back. Following is the elite list of all six drivers:

#6 Josef Newgarden (2023, 2024)

The first name on this exclusive list is that of Team Penske racing driver, Josef Newgarden. Alongside winning the 2024 Indy 500, Newgarden also came out as the victor in the 2023 edition of the race. During the 2023 edition, he got the better of the former F1 turned IndyCar driver Marcus Ericsson, and last year, he was able to hold off Arrow McLaren's (IndyCar) young sensation (25-year-old), Pato O'Ward.

#5 Helio Castroneves (2001, 2002)

Next up is the 49-year-old IndyCar legend, Helio Castroneves (four-time Indy 500 winner). The 315 Grand Prix starter amassed back-to-back Indy 500 victories in 2001 and 2002. In the 2001 edition of the race, Castroneves was driving for Team Penske and was also able to lead the most number of laps in the race (52). In 2002, he repeated his impressive feat, but this time, the most number of laps were led by Thomas Scheckter (85).

#4 Al Unser Sr. (1970, 1971)

With two top names out of the way, it is the turn of another four-time Indy 500 winner, Al Unser Sr. (died in December 2021). He triumphed consecutively in the race in 1970 and 1971. In 1970, Al Unser Sr. led a whopping 190 laps, and in 1971, he was victorious again in a dominant fashion (led 103 laps).

#3 Bill Vukovich (1953, 1954)

Bill Vukovic (died 1955), the former Formula 1 and IndyCar driver, is the next name who managed to win back-to-back Indy 500 events. His first triumph came in 1953 when he led 195 laps and also secured the pole position for the race. In 1954, he won again, but this time, he was only able to lead 90 laps. The Pole position for the race was secured by Jack McGrath.

#2 Mauri Rose (1947, 1948)

The penultimate name on this list is that of Mauri Rose (three-time Indy 500 winner). His first triumph was in 1941 (co-winner), but his next two came consecutively in 1947 and 1948. In 1947, Rose won by leading 34 laps. In 1948, he won again after leading 81 laps. He died on January 1, 1981.

#1 Wilbur Shaw (1939, 1940)

Wilbur Shaw (who died November 30, 1954) is the final name on this exclusive list, and interestingly, he is also a three-time Indy 500 winner, just like Mauri Rose. The latter's first triumph was in 1937, which was followed by wins in 1939 (led 51 laps) and 1940 (led 136 laps).

