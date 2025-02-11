“A.J. Foyt is my hero”: When Tony Stewart shared his thoughts on IndyCar legend ahead of Indy 500

Former IndyCar Series champion Tony Stewart once shed light on how the career of IndyCar legend AJ Foyt impacted his own racing career. Foyt, 90, is a seven-time IndyCar champion and a four-time winner of the iconic Indy 500 race.

A racing legend in his own right, Tony Stewart remains one of the greatest figures in recent motorsports history. A three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion as a driver and later a championship-winning team owner, Stewart boasts a portfolio as diverse as it gets.

However, even with all his success, Stewart has always acknowledged the immense influence other racing figures had on him growing up. One such personality was AJ Foyt. In an interview with Motorsport.com in 2021, Tony Stewart shared how deeply Foyt’s legacy impacted his own journey in racing:

"A.J. is my hero, and a great friend whom I’ve known for a long time. It didn’t matter what it was, but if it had four wheels and went fast, A.J. would drive it.

"NASCAR stock cars, USAC stock cars, sprints and midgets, Indy cars, IMSA sports cars – A.J. won in all of them. We both kind of came up through the racing ranks in the same way. He just did it in a different era."

Further expressing his admiration for Foyt, Stewart added:

"Being with A.J. on the pit box this year at Indy is an honor and something I’ll cherish forever."

AJ Foyt congratulated Tony Stewart after he won his first NASCAR Cup Series title

Among the moments Tony Stewart has shared with AJ Foyt, one of the most cherished came in 2002 when he won his first NASCAR Cup Series championship. Soon after securing the title, Stewart received a congratulatory call from Foyt. Reflecting on the moment, Stewart said:

"A.J. called me after I won my first Cup championship in 2002 and I remember how much it meant to have him call that night and congratulate me.

"He has given a lot back to racing and has been one of the sport’s biggest supporters. Without guys like him, guys like myself wouldn’t have had a chance to succeed."

Although Tony Stewart made his mark primarily in NASCAR, his roots in open-wheel racing were strong. As a native of Indiana, the 53-year-old also got the opportunity to participate in the revered Indianapolis 500 race. He competed in five editions of the race.

Stewart's best finish came in 1997, when he led 64 laps before eventually settling for fifth place. Stewart's final Indy 500 appearance came in 2001, where he drove for Chip Ganassi Racing and finished sixth.

