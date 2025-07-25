Alex Palou and Chip Ganassi own Laguna Seca until proven otherwise

Chip Ganassi Racing star Alex Palou had a troublesome race at the streets of Toronto and was one of the biggest losers from the race weekend, as he started P2 and finished P12. His championship competitor, Pato O'Ward, won the race and reduced the Spaniard's championship lead to 99 points. However, the Grand Prix of Monterey at Laguna Seca is up next, and Palou’s previous results at the circuit make him a favorite going into the race weekend.

Palou will get the opportunity to restore his lead over Pato O'Ward in the championship at Laguna Seca, as it has been a great hunting ground for the defending IndyCar champion. Ever since making his debut with the Chip Ganassi Racing team, the Spaniard has never finished off the podium at Laguna Seca.

The Spaniard, in his debut season with CGR, qualified P4 for the penultimate race at Laguna Seca and finished P2 behind the pole sitter Colton Herta. The very next year, Alex Palou finished in the top step, as he won the race despite starting P11, led 67 laps, and was among the few to make the three-stop strategy work.

Although Palou only finished P3 during the 2023 race at Laguna Seca, the Spaniard dominated and led 51 laps. The two-stop strategy did not work in his favor. It was his teammate and six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon who took the victory that day after starting P11, and being the only driver in the Top 5 to make the four-stop strategy work.

The 2024 Grand Prix of Monterey was an Alex Palou special as the Chip Ganassi Racing driver took the pole position, led over half the laps, and crossed the checkered flag in P1.

Chip Ganassi Racing drivers have won the last three IndyCar races at Laguna Seca, and given the form Palou has been this season, winning 7 of the 13 races so far, the Spaniard is one of the favorites to win the race.

Alex Palou hails Laguna Seca as the “best track”

Laguna Seca is indeed one of the most iconic tracks in the US. The first couple of corners are tight after the straight, leading to overtaking action and collisions. The elevation change and the iconic corkscrew corner are a challenge even for the veterans.

Speaking about the importance of tackling corkscrew and hailing the Laguna Seca circuit, Alex Palou said, via Monterey Herald:

“You always get there in qualifying and try not to lose too much lap time there. You just try to survive, let’s say, and finish a good lap instead of attacking like crazy.”

“But since the new repave, the track has so much grip and it’s so much fun, all the turns, like 3, 4 and 5. They were so fast. It became, in my opinion, the best track we have on the calendar."

Palou’s lead of 99 points is the biggest ever going into the final four races since the 2008 season and will take an almighty effort from Pato O'Ward to overcome.

