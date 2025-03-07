Alex Palou's dominant start fuels bid to match Dario Franchitti's IndyCar historic streak

Chip Ganassi Racing's Alex Palou has hit the ground running in the 2025 IndyCar season with a victory in the season opener in St. Petersburg, Florida. He comes into the 17-race tussle as the reigning world champion and is in with a shot to match IndyCar legend Dario Franchitti's three-consecutive world championship record.

Franchitti is a four-time champion of the 'fastest racing on earth'. The 51-year-old's titles came in 2007, 2009, 2010, and 2011. Palou has amassed two world titles on the bounce since 2023.

In that year's campaign, the 27-year-old amassed 656 points, five race wins, two pole positions, and 13 top-five finishes. Moreover, in 2024, he secured the world title again with CGR.

Considering Palou's triumph in the first race of 2025 and impressive exploits over the last few years, he has a good shot at equalling Franchitti's record of three consecutive IndyCar world titles this year.

Alex Palou congratulated Chip Ganassi Racing on 'amazing job' in St. Petersburg

Alex Palou was elated after the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. After the race, he acknowledged the relentless work Chip Ganassi Racing put in during the three-day weekend.

The 27-year-old told media at the track:

"What an amazing job by everyone at Chip Ganassi Racing. It’s huge. I’m super happy. Honestly, we’ve been working really, really hard. It’s been a place that we’ve struggled a lot in the past, especially me personally, so to start with a win in the 2025 season, it’s amazing."

Palou's race weekend in St. Petersburg was not smooth sailing. He had issues in qualifying and managed only an eighth-place starting position. However, in the chaotic 100-lap Grand Prix, he did not put even a single foot wrong. He kept close to his teammate, Scott Dixon, for most of the race and capitalized on his communication issues, Dixon's radio with CGR breaking down during the latter part of the race.

Next up on the IndyCar calendar is the Thermal Club Grand Prix of California. Last year, it was run in a non-championship $1 million event, but for the ongoing 2025 season, it has been converted into a full-fledged race. Interestingly, in the 2024 $1 million Thermal Club challenge, Palou emerged as the victor around the 4.82 km track.

