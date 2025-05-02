“All zero-mile bikes”: When Graham Rahal opened up on his jaw-dropping Ducati collection

Graham Rahal is synonymous with his high-speed exploits on the IndyCar track, but off it, the veteran driver has cultivated a different kind of adrenaline-fueled passion. The 36-year-old once detailed his knack for collecting some of the world’s most exclusive motorbikes, including several jaw-dropping Ducatis.

In an interview in 2020, the Rahal Letterman Laningan driver opened up about his enviable lineup of Ducati bikes, as well as his meticulous admiration for the Italian manufacturer and the care with which he curated his collection. However, in the interview, the Ohio-born driver noted that his love for Ducati bikes currently leans more towards the preservation and appreciation of their engineering excellence, rather than the thrill of riding them.

Quizzed about his love for Ducati motorbikes and his collection in an interview with Watchonista in 2020, Graham Rahal stated:

“Number one would be the Desmosedici. Definitely my favorite. So raw, so pure, it’s a great motorcycle. Number two is the 1299 Superleggera. It’s always treated me well. And I have [production] number 15 because that’s my race number. It’s definitely a badass bike.”

Further sharing details about his bike collection, the 36-year-old revealed that his bikes are virtually without mileage:

“…What’s interesting about my collection – I’m not necessarily proud of this, and I’m sure a lot of the other Ducati lovers will be upset with me – it’s all zero-mile bikes. The most [mileage] any of them have is probably the Desmo with 20 miles, I think. Someday when racing comes to a close, I do intend to ride them. One day when I have the freedom to not worry about getting hurt.”

Graham Rahal, who has since entered into a partnership with the Italian manufacturer, boasts a collection that includes several limited-edition bikes from Ducati. For now, though, the thrill of riding them may be limited by his current career in IndyCar, as often—due to the risks involved in racing on two wheels—many active drivers are prohibited from riding bikes or similar machinery because of the heightened risk of injury.

Graham Rahal acquires Ayrton Senna’s inspired bike

Graham Rahal’s love for two-wheeled machinery recently saw him acquire another rare bike for his collection. The six-time IndyCar race winner recently received a Ducati bike inspired by Ayrton Senna.

The Brazilian motorsport icon remains one of Formula 1’s most revered drivers, both during his racing career and even following his unfortunate fatal crash at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix in Imola. The limited-edition bike was created by Ducati to honour the legacy of Senna and his Brazilian heritage.

Sharing a post on Instagram in collaboration with Rahal Ducati, Graham Rahal posted photos of the bike alongside the caption:

“Ayrton Senna's legacy lives on in more ways than one. Graham's #015 of 341 Ducati Monster Senna has arrived, and the details are 🤌. ⁠⁠

With this limited-edition model, Ducati honors Senna's extraordinary career and deep connection with the brand. Only 341 units exist—a nod to his three F1 World Titles and 41 Grand Prix victories. 🇧🇷🏍️⁠”

The Ayrton Senna-inspired Ducati bikes are extremely rare, with only a handful produced globally. The bikes are produced in collaboration with the Senna family and foundation, and they boast a striking resemblance to the Brazilian driver’s style and the colours he used during his racing career.

