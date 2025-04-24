“Anything can happen”: When Danica Patrick made a case for getting life insurance

The well-known Danica Patrick (former racing driver) shared her thoughts on life insurance back in 2016. During this time, she was actively competing and majorly making her trade in stock car racing (NASCAR).

Ad

In line with her career and the risks that drivers put their lives in every time they get on the racing track, she urged everyone to get life insurance. In a conversation with NASCAR on 5th October 2016, she had the following to add:

"Actually, go through the motions in your mind of what you would do. Ask the questions. Have an answer. You need to plan for when things unexpectedly happen. The fact is, anything can happen. Being prepared for the worst is always a smart move, especially if you have time to think about it, because it only gets harder when things get bad." Patrick said via CNBC.

Ad

Trending

Danica Patrick's last competitive outing came in the IndyCar series in the 2018 season. She took part in that year's Indy 500 at the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Danica Patrick admitted to being 'hurt' in 2017

While Danica Patrick talked about the importance of life insurance in 2016, in the following year, she had an extremely tough moment during a race weekend. After qualifying 24th in NASCAR's Pocono 400, Patrick was booed by the fans, and following this, she had a bit of an emotional moment.

Ad

Patrick said via Profootball network.

"Since I’m old, instead of taking the booing, what I want to tell you, I’m doing the very best I can. If you’re a real fan, you know that I’m not just like … my job is to not sign autographs, right? My job is to drive the car and tell the crew chief what is going on. I don’t appreciate the boos. It hurts my feelings."

Ad

Patrick's career in stock car racing (NASCAR Cup Series) began on a full-time basis in 2012. From then on, she went on to amass 191 race starts, during which she was able to put on board seven top-tens and a solitary pole position.

In the Xfinity Series, the 43-year-old managed an identical record in terms of top tens and pole positions. However, she was never able to amass a victory in stock car racing like she managed in the IndyCar series (won the 2008 Indy Japan 300).

Ad

Since retiring from racing completely in 2018, Danica Patrick has turned her attention toward pursuing other interests. She has become an esteemed motorsport pundit and has also been running her podcast, Pretty Intense, successfully since 2018.

Other than this, the 43-year-old also runs a wine business called Somniun, a lifestyle brand VOYANT, alongside her own athleisure clothing brand, Warrior by Danica Patrick.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishabh Negi Rishabh Negi has a wealth of experience working in motorsports. He is extremely adept at producing all kinds of articles. When he is not glued to a screen, he is usually away from the hustle and bustle of a city, hiking mountains and exploring scenic places. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.