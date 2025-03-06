Alex Palou once responded with the name of billionaire Elon Musk (as per Celebrity Net Worth) when asked who he would be starstruck by when meeting.

The Chip Ganassi driver, who has developed into a household name in the world of IndyCar, detailed that he would like to have dinner with the SpaceX founder and ask him "crazy questions".

Palou, who sat for an interview with The Athletic in 2023, where he was asked as many as 12 different questions, expressed his desire to meet the American billionaire.

When asked, "Who is a person you would be starstruck by when meeting them?" Palou responded:

“Elon Musk. Some racing drivers, when I was younger, I would have been like, ‘Oh my goodness.’ But not anymore. I’m sharing a team with Scott Dixon. I shared a team with Jimmie Johnson. So I already know amazing drivers.

But Elon Musk… If you put me as the head of Tesla, just with all the work he has there, I’d collapse. And then you put SpaceX on top of that, The Boring Company, etc.—I would like to have dinner with him and ask him crazy questions.”

The Spanish driver went on to have a phenomenal 2023 IndyCar season, clinching what would be his second of three Cup Series crowns in as many seasons, finishing ahead of teammate Scott Dixon.

Palou added another title to his record with an IndyCar Series championship in 2024. The 27-year-old is now on the cusp of history as he aims to become the first driver since Dario Franchitti to clinch three consecutive drivers' titles.

Alex Palou wins St. Petersburg Grand Prix

Alex Palou at the INDYCAR Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg - Source: Getty

Palou kicked off his quest for a third consecutive IndyCar Series title with a victory at the St. Petersburg Grand Prix.

The Barcelona-born driver claimed the win ahead of teammate Scott Dixon and Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden. Dixon finished second whereas Newgarden finished third. Scott McLaughlin (No. 3 Team Penske) and Kyle Kirkwood (No. 27 Andretti Global) finished fourth and fifth respectively.

Starting the race from eighth on the grid, the former Dale Coyne Racing driver capitalized on an early caution and delivered a masterfully controlled drive to secure the victory at the Florida event.

The win marked Palou’s first since the 2024 Monterey Grand Prix in California. The Chip Ganassi Racing star will now look to build on his impressive season opener when the IndyCar grid heads to Barber Motorsports Park for the Grand Prix of Alabama in round two of the season — a circuit where he last tasted victory during the 2021 season.

