Best and worst case scenarios of Colton Herta's F2 move with Hitech GP to achieve F1 dream

Cadillac F1’s 2026 reserve driver Colton Herta confirmed Hitech GP as his F2 team for the upcoming season on October 21, 2025. Herta made the move from IndyCar to F1 as the reserve driver after the 2025 season for the American open wheel racing series ended, as he left Andretti Global.

Ad

Colton Herta was linked to a full-time F1 seat as Cadillac F1's entry was confirmed by the FIA and the Formula One Management. However, Herta did not meet the requirements of the points for a Super License and was only confirmed as a reserve driver by the team.

Cadillac F1’s CEO Dan Towriss came out after Herta's signing and confirmed that the former IndyCar driver will be racing in the F2 along with his Cadillac responsibilities. This was to make sure that Colton gets enough points to get a superlicence

Ad

Trending

The 25-year-old was linked to Hitech GP weeks before the confirmation of the F2 seat. As the announcement was made, let's have a look at the best and worst-case scenarios for Colton Herta's F2 move.

Best-case Scenario for Colton Herta's F2 move: A Cadillac seat for the 2027 season

Colton Herta was required to finish P4 or higher in the 2025 IndyCar championship to get enough points for a superlicence. However, he only managed to finish P7 in the championship.

Ad

The 25-year-old finished as the runner-up in the 2024 IndyCar season but only received 30 superlicence points for it, whereas if one had finished as the runner-up in F2, that driver would've received 40 superlicence points, the amount required for a license. Will Buxton came out and slammed the FIA for the superlicence points distribution in IndyCar, which has forced Herta to make the F2 move.

For the upcoming F2 season, Colton Herta needs to finish P8 or higher in the championship to get enough points for a superlicence. This will also be aided by the American participating in tests for the team, as well as the FP1 session, which yields one superlicence point each.

Ad

The best-case scenario for Colton Herta would be to finish P8 or higher in F2, get the superlicence, and then make a move to Cadillac F1 for the 2027 season, and replace either Sergio Perez or Valtteri Bottas.

Herta had the highest salary in the IndyCar paddock, reported to be at $7M for a season. Andretti Global had applied to become the 11th team in F1, and Herta was reportedly given a raise in salary with an F1 future in mind. However, Andretti failed to make the F1 move, and eventually, Cadillac F1, backed by Andretti and GM, was confirmed.

Ad

NTT INDYCAR Series Snap-On Milwaukee Mile 250 - Source: Getty

With reports of Cadillac already wanting Herta for 2026, but not being able to do the same because of the superlicence points situation, a move for 2027 is more than likely. As Herta confirmed Hitech GP as his F1 team, he himself detailed the eventual goal of racing in F1.

Ad

“My goal is to compete at the front, continue developing as a driver, and put myself in the best possible position for a future in Formula 1,” said Herta

Worst-case Scenario for Colton Herta's F2 move: A move back to IndyCar

Colton Herta took a huge risk by leaving IndyCar at the end of 2025 to fulfill his F1 dream. The 25-year-old was a well-established driver in the series, had already challenged Alex Palou for a title, and was Andretti Global’s lead.

Ad

In case Colton Herta fails to get enough superlicence points in the 2026 F2 season, he could either spend another year in the Formula ladder series or can get back to IndyCar racing.

NTT IndyCar Series XPEL Grand Prix at Road America - Source: Getty

Both Andretti Global and Cadillac F1 fall under the TWG Motorsports umbrella, looked after by Dan Towriss. If Herta's F2 move backfires, he always has the option of returning to Andretti Global in the IndyCar series.

However, with two-time IndyCar champion Will Power replacing him, Kyle Kirkwood being the top Andretti Global driver in 2025, and Marcus Ericsson being an Indy 500 winner, it'll be a difficult decision for Andretti Global to replace one of those drivers with Herta.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranay Bhagi Pranay Bhagi is a motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in the industry. Having worked with respected platforms such as EssentiallySports and SportsRush, he has written nearly 2,000 articles covering the thrilling worlds of Formula 1 and NASCAR. Pranay’s knack for presenting unique angles and breaking down complex developments has established him as a reliable voice in the motorsports community.



Armed with a B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration, Pranay’s professional journey reflects his dedication to accuracy and storytelling. His deep knowledge of motorsports allows him to anticipate trends, find engaging storylines, and mentor budding writers. He has also spearheaded initiatives to improve content efficiency, including leading workshops and presentations for fellow writers.



When not writing or analyzing motorsport races, Pranay enjoys traveling across India on his motorcycle, watching football, and indulging his curiosity by researching various interests. A devoted fan of Sebastian Vettel, Pranay admires the champion’s perseverance, integrity, and determination to fulfill dreams against all odds.



Balancing a love for both drivers and constructors, Pranay continues to bring insightful, ethical, and compelling content to motorsports fans worldwide. At Sportskeeda, he aims to enrich readers’ experience with his expertise and enthusiasm for the sport. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.