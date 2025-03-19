“Bring it on”: When Danica Patrick revealed her middle finger policy on the racetrack

Danica Patrick, the former racing driver, is the most successful woman in America's open-wheel racing. She hung up her racing boots following the 2018 Indy 500, but in 2017, she specifically took the time to shed light on her 'middle finger' policy while battling it out on the race track.

In line with this, Danica Patrick back in the day, came up with an extremely fascinating take:

"Bring it on. I can’t get my finger far enough out for someone to really see it, I mean, shoot, my fingertips (barely) get out there. Let’s say I’m hot and I wanna stick my hand out the window to bring in some cool air. It’s fingertips. That’s it. Like everyone can hang their (hands out), they’re resting on the window and hand all the way out," Patrick said via Jeffgluck.com.

Danica Patrick to date, is the only woman to score a Grand Prix win in the IndyCar series. She achieved this feat at the 2008 Japan Indy 300. Other than her heroics in IndyCar, Patrick also competed in a truckload of NASCAR events.

Danica Patrick made her mark in racing by utmost 'determination'

While Danica Patrick came up with a detailed take on her way of doing things while racing on the track, via the same interview, she also took the time to dwell on factors that played a key role in her impressive racing career.

In line with this, the 42-year-old had the following to say back in 2017:

"Well, I got here by determination and believing I could. It’s that simple. And then I would say that to open it up to something that your question wasn’t exactly — I would say once you get to this level, I think we’re all talented, so then it depends on so many other circumstances, which is why you see a driver all of a sudden emerge and maybe submerge every now and again, depending on circumstances."

Patrick's career at the top level of American motorsports began in 2005 when she made her IndyCar debut at the Toyota Indy 300. Moreover, in the same year, she was chosen as the 2005 Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year.

She ended her career in the highest class of open-wheel racing in America at the 2018 Indy 500 (as mentioned earlier). In the process of doing so, she secured a solitary win, seven podiums and three pole positions.

Other than IndyCar, she also tried her hand at stock car racing. In 2010, she made her debut in NASCAR's Xfinity Series, and in 2012, she took the leap of faith to have a go at the Cup series as well.

Danica Patrick amassed 191 Cup Series starts, alongside 61 Xfinity appearances. Since hanging up her racing boots, she has transitioned into becoming a well-known motorsports pundit.

