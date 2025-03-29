Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Louis Foster recently shared an Instagram story reminiscing his skid marks at the Indianapolis track. These marks came from his race at the track last year.

Ad

The 2024 Indy NXT champion won the Indianapolis race by 2.3688 seconds ahead of Able Motorsports's Jacob Abel which helped Andretti Global win the Indy NXT series constructors.

The British driver uploaded an Instagram story showing his skid marks at the Indianapolis track from his previous outing at the track. He captioned the picture with:

" Last year's marks are still there 😁"

Louis Foster recently via Instagram @louisfosterr

Foster left skid marks on the track from his outing at the track during his Indy NXT tenure where he finished in seventh place at the track during the Indy NXT Indianapolis race in 2024.

Ad

Trending

Foster made his debut with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, which was cut short after he got collected in a crash on the opening lap of the race. During the second race of the season, he finished in 24th place citing an issue with his #45 car.

Foster put out a statement on his website stating how he felt he fared during the race and the issue he faced throughout.

Ad

"It’s a disappointing result for us," he said in a statement on his website. "We had good pace in the car in warm-up, but the first stint we struggled a little bit with tyre degradation on the soft tyres. We lost a bit of time in the first stint because of that, but we gained it back in the second stint and made some overtakes and were looking good."

Ad

"And then, just with it being my first full race, we had some issues with the seat with my shoulder so I was driving in a lot of pain, just struggling to honestly finish the race at that point. We need to look over the seat and the belt and understand what exactly was the cause of that pain," he added.

Ad

Louis Foster believes that the car has pace that can be capitalized in the upcoming races. Foster will be looking to improve in the next few races and will be racing for the first time at the ACURA Grand Prix of Long Beach scheduled to take place on April 13th.

Louis Foster speaks about the 'Bittersweet' Thermal Club Grand Prix.

The 2024 season Indy NXT champion Louis Foster has had a rough debut to his IndyCar career. During the St. Petersburg Grand Prix he had to retire due to the turn 3 lap 1 incident. However, things started looking up when he qualified in 10th place for the Thermal Club Grand Prix, but this was short lived as he started having issues with his #45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing car.

Ad

Despite the back-to-back disappointing races, Foster has kept a positive front as he put out a statement on his website.

"The positives are we’ve got the pace, we just need to try and get myself more used to INDYCAR racing. It was a bit of a bittersweet weekend but you know what, my first race in INDYCAR is behind me so I’m pretty happy to get that one done.” He stated.

As of now Louis Foster is at the bottom of the drivers championship table in 27th place with 11 points. Foster will hope to move up the table as the season progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback