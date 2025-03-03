Can Scott Dixon be disqualified from IndyCar's St. Petersburg race for having no radio communication with his team?

Scott Dixon had a brilliant yet "frustrating" outing at the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on Sunday. The six-time champion ran all 100 laps of IndyCar's season opener with no radio communication with his Chip Ganassi Racing team. Yet, his performance seemed flawless, with a P2 finish. However, Dixon could be disqualified from the race for violating section 7.4.3.1 of the 2025 IndyCar rulebook.

Ad

Section 7.4.3.1 under the Radio Communication subset of the 2025 IndyCar rulebook reads:

"During all on-track Events, radio communication between the Driver and the Entrant’s Pit Box is required at all times."

As per Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports, this radio communication rule is applicable only for races on ovals and not road/street circuits. However, IndyCar's official rulebook for 2025 doesn't mention any such exception under the 7.4 Radio Communication category.

Ad

Trending

If IndyCar officials pick up Scott Dixon's case for a post-race review, the P2 result could be his to lose. The St. Petersburg GP was also one for drama in 2024, with two Team Penske drivers being disqualified six weeks after the race for a technical infringement.

Scott Dixon "frustrated" as radio debacle leads to yet another P2 finish at St. Petersburg

AUTO: MAR 02 INDYCAR Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg - Source: Getty

Before Sunday's Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Scott Dixon hadn't won around the bumpy 1.8-mile street circuit in 20 attempts. Unfortunately, the undesirable winless streak extended to 21. It was his fifth P2 finish at the race.

Ad

In his post-race interview, he explained his radio-less plight and how 'frustrating' it felt to come up short of victory at St. Petersburg yet again.

"It was frustrating. We had no radio," he said. "So kind of just flying blind out there. Ultimately, I think they were trying to call me in, because the last lap we had before we pit, there was so much traffic and we lost 2 or 3 seconds. Definitely frustrating. I think we had the speed, the pit stops were fantastic... would've been nicer to have the radio to know what was going out there. But Kudos to the 10-Car (Alex Palou). But frustrated man, I thought we really had that one, and we came up short."

Ad

With no radio communication to and from his No. 9 team, Scott Dixon made his three pit stops by looking at the fuel gauge. He got 41 points for his P2 result on Sunday in Florida - 40 for finishing P2 and a bonus point for leading the race once (for five laps).

For Chip Ganassi Racing, it was a near-perfect overall weekend with defending champ Alex Palou and Dixon securing a 1-2 over Team Penske's Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin. CGR's third driver Kyffin Simpson finished P18.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback