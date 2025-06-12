"Children doing a man's job": When Mario Andretti blasted Penske driver for 1982 Indy 500 controversy

Mario Andretti, the motorsport legend, during the 1982 Indy 500, cut out as an extremely frustrated figure. He was slated to kick off the 200-lap race from Row 2, but as the cars were heading for the Indianapolis Motor Speedway straight for the green light, Team Penske's then driver Kevin Cogan (who was on Row 1 in the middle), lost control of his car and hit AJ Foyt.

Moreover, following the contact, Cogan's car then ricocheted across the front straightaway into Mario Andretti's path, bringing the latter's outing to an abrupt end as well. Understandably, he was frustrated and let out his anger on Cogan.

Andretti, via a TV interview, back then, added:

"This is what happens when you have children doing a man's job up front. Cogan, I guess, messed up," Andretti said (Via IndyStar).

Mario Andretti has won the Indy 500 once, during the 1969 edition of the race. Other than this, the 85-year-old is also a former Formula 1 world championship winner. He amassed the coveted title in 1978.

Mario Andretti on having 'a home' in F1 via Cadillac

During his racing career, Mario Andretti competed in 131 Formula events (128 entries). During this time, he was able to amass 12 victories, 19 podiums, and 18 pole positions alongside his solitary championship.

With the American giant Cadillac entering the pinnacle of motorsport in 2026, he has been given a position on the team's board. In line with this, via an interaction with Motorsport, Andretti made it clear that he is looking forward to having "a home" in F1 from next year onwards.

"As I came out of the cockpit, the best thing is that my son Michael [Andretti] was continuing even when he stepped out of the cockpit as an owner. So I felt that I had a home when I went to the races, not just that [I] arrived there as a spectator or so forth. And that's what I like about the situation that we will have in Formula One, finally I could go to a Formula 1 race and I will have a home, a place to be where, the team, that's part of us," Andretti said via Motorsport.

The Cadillac Formula 1 team is yet to announce its driver lineup for the 2026 season. As per the rumors, the top drivers in contention for the two seats are Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas.

Both of these F1 stars lost out on their respective drives at the end of the 2024 campaign. Taking into consideration Mario Andretti's vast experience in the pinnacle of motorsport, he could play a key role in deciding the team's lineup for next year.

