Conor Daly reflects on 'decent moments'at the 2025 Thermal Club IndyCar Grand Prix after P16 finish 

Juncos Hollinger Racing driver Conor Daly finished the Thermal Club Grand Prix held on March 23rd at Thermal California in 16th place. The American driver took reflected on his notable moments from the race via Instagram.

Daly qualified in 15th position for the race on Sunday which made him miss out on the second qualifying session. Prior to the Grand Prix, the teams had no data about the track and hence it was an unknown race for the drivers.

After the race, Daly posted two clips from the race on his Instagram account, with his caption reading:

"Thermal definitely had some decent moments! Some fun racing out there. We'll keep chipping away at it! 💪 @juncoshollinger @teamchevy #indycar #driver #outsideclear #racing #teamchevy"

The videos featured a beautiful overtake done by Daly on Andretti Global's Marcus Ericsson and a few other drivers. Despite the track being difficult to overtake at due to its narrow nature, the 33-year-old performed well.

At the season-opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Daly qualified for the race in 22nd position and finished the race in 17th place . He gained a few positions but also the first lap crash aided in moving up the grid.

This marks Conor Daly's first full-time racing season with the Juncos Hollinger Racing team. He had replaced Agustin Canapino midway through the 2024 season. Going into the 2025 season,his seat was in danger due to one of his big sponsorships falling through,but the 33-year old managed to secure a sponsorship with Cyclum NextGen Travel Centers.

Conor Daly will now have his focus set on the upcoming ACURA Grand Prix of Long Beach, scheduled to take place on April 13th.

Conor Daly speaks about securing his sponsorship

Conor Daly had a fallout with his $3.5 Million sponsor Polkadot which led to a lot of speculation about his future in the IndyCar series. However the American racing driver recently shared that he secured a sponsorship with Cyclum NextGen Travel Centers for the reminder for the 2025 season.

The 33-year-old Juncos Hollinger Racing driver had to change his car number from 78 to 76 to accommodate the new sponsor. The number placed Daly's car is a nod to the companies previous name - Union 76 gas stations. Daly recently spoke to Bob Pockrass about how he felt about securing the sponsorship heading into the 2025 season.

"No, I mean the team has been reassuring me for sure," Conor Daly said. "I mean I know I'm contracted to be here for the year right, It's just, I think the more support you can always bring in, the more solidified you become. So it's helpful, I'm happy to be here, the team is, it's a great group to be part of. So, I think all of the support counts for more and more."

Daly is a well-established open-wheel racing driver and has been involved in the sport since 2013, with 117 Indycar starts to his name.

