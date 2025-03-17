Conor Daly's girlfriend Amymarie Gaertner flaunts all-blue workout fit in 'Sunday spill' photo dump on Instagram

The Juncos Hollinger Racing team driver Conor Daly's girlfriend Amymarie Gaertner recently shared an Instagram post with her followers. She shared a glimpse of her Sunday activities.

Ad

Daly and Gaertner got together somewhere around 2022. Very less is known about when and how they met. Gaertner took to Instagram to share a carousel of pictures with her fans.

"A Sunday spill 🌞🌿" the caption read.

Ad

Trending

The post had pictures of Gaertner's activities through the weekend, along with a few pictures from Sunday. In the fourth picture, Amymarie wore a powder-blue workout set. She paired it with white sneakers.

The rest of the post contained pictures of her and her friends at various events, her grocery runs and her pilates classes. She added a song by Sixpence None The Richer called Breathe Your Name.

Gaertner is a youtuber with around 1.28 million subscribers. However, she hasn't uploaded long-form videos since 2020. She has been uploading short-form content on YouTube, like videos of her dancing, drawing, singing and her outfits.

Ad

She has also amassed over 1 million followers on Instagram. Despite her busy career, Gaertner also makes time to support her boyfriend, Conor Daly, at his races. She was last seen in attendance at the Indy 500 last year.

Clonor Daly comments on Formula One fans undermining fellow Indycar stars Alex Palou and Colton Herta

Colton Herta at NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 250 - Source: Getty

The Juncos Hollinger Racing team driver Conor Daly recently spoke about Formula One fans downplaying fellow Indycar stars Alex Palou and Colton Herta's potential entries in Formula One. Furthermore, he commented that some fans don't have any understanding of motorsports to comment on drivers' capabilities.

Ad

The talks started with Cadillac joining the Formula One grid in 2026. The fans have wondered who will be joining the American team for the 2026 season. Colton Herta has been the first choice for quite sometime considering his ties with Andretti and his American background. However some fans on X (formerly called Twitter) kept saying that Herta wasn't a perfect fit.

Alex Palou was also met with a similar reaction when someone suggested his name for the Cadillac seat. Conor Daly recently spoke about the whole situation on his Youtube channel.

Ad

"It's funny to see how angry European F1 Twitter gets when they put up graphics of Colton [Herta] or Alex [Palou] being in there, because people just have literally no respect or any care for anything other than Formula 1. They're like "that's not even possible"; they get so angry, it's awesome to see. I love it. It's my favorite thing to see because they truly have no idea, they truly don't know enough about motorsport in general to be making opinions like that." Daly said (7:50 onwards)

Ad

Conor Daly is a well-established open-wheel racing driver. In the season opener at St.Petersburg, held on March 2nd, Daly qualified in 22nd position and finished the race in 17th place.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback