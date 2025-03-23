Conor Daly's girlfriend Amymarie Gaertner wows in tones of brown in latest IG fit-check update

Conor Daly's girlfriend Amymarie Gaertner recently shared an Instagram story with her followers, showcasing her outfit for a concert she attended. A self-taught dancer and choreographer, Gaertner donned a brown-toned outfit for a Dionne Warwick concert.

While the couple chooses to keep their relationship relatively private, they first started dating in 2022 and were spotted together for the first time in the IOWA Speedway paddock the same year.

On Friday, Gaertner shared a picture of her outfit on her Instagram story as she made her way to the concert. She captioned the post:

"Quiiiick change...🎵" Gaertner wrote

Amymarie flaunts her outfit via@Amymarie

In the photo, she wore brown leather pants with a muted brown top and accessorized her outfit with brown sunglasses and silver feather hoop earrings.

Amymarie Gaertner was also in attendance to support her boyfriend Conor Daly at the Thermal Club Grand Prix and reposted a few stories with friends at the Thermal Club. Following this, she also documented her time at the Dionne Warwick concert accompanied by her friend.

She has around 1M Instagram followers and also has a YouTube channel with around 1.28 million subscribers. Gaertner was also a part of the YouTube original movie called 'Dance Camp' which premiered in 2016, featuring various other YouTubers. Furthermore, she made a cameo in the famous movie Six Feet Apart (2013), which featured actors such as Daniella Monet and Aaron Yoo.

Conor Daly speaks about securing sponsorships after a sponsorship fallout

Conor Daly at NASCAR Cup Series 65th Annual Daytona 500 - Practice - Source: Getty

Conor Daly had a fallout with his previous sponsors which came along with a lot of speculations about his future at IndyCar. However, the 33-year-old American recently secured a sponsorship with Cyclum NextGen Travel Centers for the rest of the 2025 season.

Daly had to change his car number from 78 to 76 to accommodate the new sponsorships. The Juncos Hollinger Racing driver recently spoke to Bob Pockrass about how he felt securing these sponsorships going into the 2025 season.

"No, I mean the team has been reassuring me for sure," Conor Daly said. "I mean I know I'm contracted to be here for the year right, It's just, I think the more support you can bring, the more solidified you become. So it's helpful, I'm happy to ne here, the team is, it's a great group to be part of. So, I think all of the support counts for more and more."

Daly qualified in 15th place in his Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet car #76. Daly has been racing in open wheel since 2013 and has secured two podiums and one pole position. He has around 115 race starts, with his highest finish being 17 (in 2020 and 2022).

