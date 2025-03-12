“Dale Jr. was in it and so was I”: When Danica Patrick deemed starring Jay Z’s music video as the ‘coolest thing’ 

Former NASCAR and IndyCar driver Danica Patrick once reflected on her music video with Jay Z. Patrick had starred in Jay Z's Show Me What You Got music video alongside fellow driver Dale Earnhardt Jr.

While she remains a household racing name even years after her retirement, Danica Patrick's influence extends beyond the track and into the world of pop culture. Still an active media personality, Patrick's first major appearance in pop music came nearly two decades ago, while she was still an up-and-coming driver.

Patrick had once starred in rap legend Jay Z's music video Show Me What You Got, which was the lead single from his comeback album Kingdom Come. Released in 2006, the video featured Patrick and fellow racing icon Dale Earnhardt Jr. in a thrilling high-speed sequence through Monaco. The two drivers raced a Pagani Zonda Roadster and a Ferrari F430 Spider through the iconic streets of Monte Carlo, navigating some of the same turns used in the Monaco Grand Prix.

In a 2014 interview with USA Today, Danica Patrick was asked about the most memorable experience she had outside of racing. Without hesitation, she pointed to her time filming the Show Me What You Got video with Jay Z. She said:

"I talked about this with Dale (Earnhardt Jr.) on Memorial Day, actually. Still the coolest thing I ever did was shoot a music video (in Monaco) with Jay-Z. After he retired, it was his comeback song (Show Me What You Got). Dale was in it and so was I. We both agree that was probably the coolest thing we've ever done."

At the time, she had also become the first woman to lead laps at the Indianapolis 500 in 2005. When talking about Jay Z's personality, Patrick recounted a dinner she shared with him and Beyonce. The Wisconsin native said:

"We had lunch and dinner with them, actually. Spent the whole day with "Jay" and "B," as I learned they go by. Jay was really nice, really easy to talk to. Beyonce was more quiet. She was nice, she was just more quiet."

Coming back to the present, Danica Patrick will return to the Sky Sports F1 broadcast team ahead of this year's campaign.

Danica Patrick returns to Sky F1's broadcast ahead of 2025 campaign

Sky Sports reporter Danika Patrick before the Las Vegas GP on November 23, 2024 - Source: Getty

As Formula 1 gears up for the 2025 season, broadcaster Sky F1 has confirmed its analyst lineup. Sky has owned broadcasting rights for the sport each year since 2012 across multiple nations.

Danica Patrick, who has been a part of Sky's broadcast since 2021, returns to her role as a pundit for the 2025 campaign. She was also featured in the 2024 season of the Netflix docuseries Formula 1: Drive to Survive.

Patrick will join the team alongside a group of Formula 1 legends, including the likes of Jacques Villeneuve, Jenson Button, Martin Brundle, and Nico Rosberg. Meanwhile, famous pundit Karun Chandhok will also return to the team, alongside Naomi Schiff and others.

Additionally, Patrick will also be joined by former Indy NXT driver Jamie Chadwick.

