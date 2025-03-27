Danica Patrick gets 100% real on ‘finally’ donning the ‘ski look’ in recent IG update

The former IndyCar driver Danica Patrick recently shared an Instagram story with her followers. She posted a selfie of her ski look and captioned it:

"It's taken 5 years to get the ski look down but I think I finally did it"

Danica Patrick via her Instagram @danicapatrick

In the picture, Patrick was seen donning a black turtleneck top with a silver puffer jacket. She wore cheetah-printed sunglasses along with a cowboy hat to add a twist to the look. For jewelry, Patrick kept it simple with silver studs.

Danica Patrick began her racing career in go-karting. In 1998, after she dropped out of high school, she moved to the UK to pursue her career.

Patrick was first in the spotlight after she won the Japan 300, becoming the first woman in IndyCar to do so. She went on to set multiple records for female drivers, such as becoming the first female to secure a pole position at the Daytona 500 in 2013.

Patrick announced her official retirement from racing after the 2018 Indianapolis 500. In a 2018 interview with abc News, Patrick revealed that she gave up racing because she felt like it couldn't get better than it was and she couldn't progress.

“It wasn't in my heart anymore. What I love about racing was that ability to progress and get better and finish better and better and ultimately win. And I just felt like that was becoming less and less something that was in my control,” She had said.

Post her retirement, Danica Patrick has her own podcast called Pretty Intense and has written a book with the same name. She has also ventured into the wine business with, her own brand called Somnium. She is occasionally seen in the Formula One paddock with the Sky Sports crew.

When Danica Patrick opened up about her Multi-faceted role during 2012 interview

The former NASCAR and IndyCar driver Danica Patrick once opened up about her role as a race car driver and a model. She is one of the most successful female drivers in motorsports.

Due to her success at the time, she was one of the most marketable drivers on the grid, and she was perceived as a role model, paving the way for women in motorsports. However, this did take a toll on her performance in track at times.

While in conversation with Steven Cole Smith from Car and Driver in 2012, Patrick was asked about her Wikipedia page putting her down as an American auto-racing driver, model, and advertising spokeswoman.". She was asked if this was the career path she imagined for herself, and she said that she had always wanted to accomplish things on track.

"No, I thought about accomplishing things on the track and what that would be like. But I didn’t put a lot of thought into what the other side was all about—the endorsements, the commercials, being told I’m a role model. So, yeah, it has taken some adjustment, and it can be distracting, especially when there are surges of attention. But I’m really fortunate. I have a great balance between being recognizable and still being able to cruise around without people bothering me. I’m lucky." Patrick said.

Danica Patrick remains the only female driver in IndyCar to take the Japan 300 win.

