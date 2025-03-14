“Did a lot for our sport and its visibility”: When Denny Hamlin commented on Danica Patrick’s impact  

Former IndyCar driver Danica Patrick raced in the American open-wheel racing series in the early 2000s but then made the move to race stock cars in NASCAR. Cup series race winner Denny Hamlin came out in 2019, months after Danica's retirement, and hailed the American for her impact on the series.

Ad

2012 was Danica Patrick's debut season in NASCAR after parting ways with open-wheel racing at the end of the 2011 season. The American raced in 191 races spread over 7 years, yet failed to win a race. However, she did manage to lead a few laps at the Daytona 500.

Danica Patrick wasn't the best driver that the world has ever seen, but she did better than any other woman who tried racing. Along with her IndyCar stardom, Patrick brought her open-wheel racing skills to NASCAR.

Ad

Trending

NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Being a woman in what was considered a male-dominated sport was special. Denny Hamlin came out in 2019 and detailed Patrick's positive influence on the series and offered his perspective on the same. The 23XI driver also revealed the upcoming star who could've dethroned Patrick from her high horse.

Ad

“I think our sport is much better off with a successful female driver in NASCAR. Danica Patrick, even if she was not super successful results-wise, did a lot for our sport and its visibility. That was an element that fans really did appreciate, and it brought some awareness and different eyes to out sport,” said Denny Hamlin (via Forbes)

Ad

“I think someone like Hailie Deegan could have that kind of resonation with fans, and fill a void that Danica left. (Deegan) is kind of cutting her teeth in the lower series right now. She just turned 18, and is having some success,” he added

Danica Patrick took up the role of a Motorsport reporter after her racing career and worked as an analyst for Sky F1. The American recently showed interest in politics and supported Donald Trump during the 2024 Presidential elections.

Ad

Danica Patrick congratulated Tulsi Gabbard on becoming the Director of National Intelligence

Danica Patrick supported Trump during the campaign and was present at the hearing of her friend Tulsi Gabbard as she became the Director of National Intelligence. The former IndyCar driver uploaded pictures from Gabbard's hearing as she congratulated the new DNI. The caption of the post read,

Ad

“So proud of @TulsiGabbard for showing the poise and presence needed to be our director of national intelligence. Not only does her 22 years of service to our country in office and in uniform prove her heart and competence..... but her friends and family do too. The kind of people she attracts are the best kind. Honest, caring, down to earth, and strong.”

Ad

Patrick spoke on behalf of the US President a couple of times and was also present at the oath-taking ceremony and his inauguration.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback