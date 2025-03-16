"Don't know if that will ever take shape": When Josef Newgarden expressed his feelings about attempting the 'Double Duty'

Back-to-back Indianapolis 500 winner Josef Newgarden once expressed his desire to attempt the "Double Duty" in his career. The double duty in question includes participating in the Indy 500 and NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600, on the same day.

Only a handful of drivers have attempted the daunting challenge of running "Double Duty," or the "Memorial Day Double" in their careers. Most recently, it was the 2021 Cup Series champion Kyle Larson, who made his IndyCar debut last season but failed to compete in the Coke 600.

However, one IndyCar driver who desires to achieve this feat is none other than the reigning two-time Indy 500 winner, Josef Newgarden. Newgarden, in an interview with Motorsport.com during the NASCAR Cup Series race in Nashville last year, expressed:

"I’d love to drive a Cup car at some point. I used to go to Bristol races as well when I was a kid. Bristol’s always been very high on my list. This track and Bristol were probably the two that I went to the most to see Cup races."

He added:

"To do the ‘Double’ (Coke 600 and Indy 500 on same day) would be a great opportunity. I don’t know if that will ever take shape. It’s really tough nowadays to get that all lined up. There’s a lot of people that have to get involved and come together on that. We’d love to see more people do it."

So far, the former IndyCar and NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart remains the only driver to have successfully completed the double. He achieved this feat in 2001.

Josef Newgarden elaborates on his relentless attitude as he seeks his third IndyCar title

A two-time Indy 500 winner and a two-time IndyCar champion, Josef Newgarden's last IndyCar Series Championship victory came back in 2019. While the 34-year-old has won multiple races since then, he has failed to clinch his third title.

As he aims to make it three-in-a-row with the Indy 500 this year, Newgarden is also eyeing the IndyCar Championship once again. In a recent interview with FOX Sports, the Team Penske driver spoke about the mentality that drives him towards his goals. He said:

"You're always hoping for a potential miracle. You want to create a miracle. So all through [last] season, I could feel the things slipping away. ... I didn't let go of it until it was mathematically done. And I think you've got to carry that attitude in this sport."

Newgarden then went on to elaborate on his mentality, stating:

"I wake up every day trying to figure out how to do better … how to be a warrior when I step into the car and deliver the best result for my team. I want to do it as a team player, too. And I want to deliver it as a group effort."

Newgarden finished third in the season-opening Grand Prix of St Petersburg. Reigning champion Alex Palou emerged victorious in the race.

