"Even if I was making $100,000, I'd be happy" - When Colton Herta addressed rumors of big Andretti paycheck

In 2023, Colton Herta shared that he would drive in IndyCar for as low as $100,000 or even free if he had to. The American signed a contract extension in 2023, which reportedly made him the highest-paid driver on the IndyCar grid at that point.

As Herta's contract was coming to an end at Andretti in 2023, the driver was in huge demand from the likes of Team Penske and Chip Ganassi Racing. But the American ended up signing a four-year extension to stay at Andretti till 2027.

This deal reportedly made Herta the highest-paid driver on the grid at the age of 22. He was a seven-time race winner but was coming off a career-worst 10th-placed finish in the 2023 IndyCar series.

Andretti still decided to pay the big bucks for Herta, tying the youngster up to a long, lucrative contract. When asked to confirm if he's indeed the highest-paid on the grid, Herta declined to answer, saying that he doesn't know what the other drivers earn.

He added that driving in IndyCar is a job he would do for free (via Associated Press):

"I don’t know what everybody is making, so I can’t answer that. I’ve seen everything from I’m the highest paid to the fourth-highest paid. But it doesn’t matter. This is a job I would do for free. Even if I was making a hundred grand, I’d be happy.”

After signing the contract in October 2023, Colton Herta returned to form in 2024, claiming two victories and finishing runner-up in the standings. But his efforts weren't enough to mount a challenge against reigning champion Alex Palou, who defended his title in emphatic fashion.

Herta will look to mount another championship challenge to Palou and Co. for the drivers' title in the upcoming season, hoping to come out on top to claim his maiden IndyCar championship.

Colton Herta affirmed his belief in Andretti making a comeback to the top of IndyCar

Colton Herta at the 2022 Acura Grand Prix Of Long Beach - Source: Getty

After signing his new deal to stay at Andretti till 2027, Colton Herta shared that he believes the team is headed in the right direction and will return back to the top of IndyCar. He explained how seeing the progress behind-the-scenes convinced him to sign a long-term contract.

Speaking to Associated Press, Herta explained his optimism about Andretti in the coming years:

"I see what’s going on in the background, I see the drive, and there’s a lot of investment coming into the team. I believe in the future. It didn’t matter what anyone else had to say. I believe in where Andretti is headed,” he added.

Multiple reports suggested that Andretti wanted to put Colton Herta into an F1 seat if the team acquired Sauber or make their own entry onto the grid.

After multiple failed attempts by Andretti, General Motors will enter a rebranded American team onto the F1 grid in 2026. There are rumours that Herta could be in consideration for one of the seats at the new Cadillac F1 team.

