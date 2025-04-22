Explained: Indy 500 rookie orientation and the refresher program

The 2025 running of the Indy 500 (takes place at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway) is just around the corner, and ahead of it, it is important to know everything related to the event. In line with this, here is how the rookie orientation/refresher program works.

The Indy 500 ROP (rookie orientation program) is a mandatory test for the drivers who are competing in the iconic event for the first time. It has been in place since 1936.

The main purpose of the test is to get the new drivers up to speed with the challenges of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Specifically, the test involves a series of laps at controlled speeds.

In phase 1, there are 10 laps which are run at the speeds of 205-210 mph. In Phase 2, there are 15 laps at 210-215 mph. The final phase also consists of 15 laps at speeds of over 215 mph.

The main goal of the thoroughly thought-out test is to help the rookie drivers understand the speed and banking at the Indianapolis circuit.

Josef Newgarden unveiled Indy 500 2025 ticket

While the above data has given a fair picture of the Indy 500 rookie orientation program, its 2024 winner, Josef Newgarden, revealed the 2025 ticket last month. The ticket was designed by IMS Senior Art Director Mandy Walsh, and it boasts pictures from Newgarden's 2023 and 2024 celebrations.

The Team Penske driver revealed the ticket at the Indianapolis International Airport and said the following:

"It’s very cool to be here in the Indianapolis International Airport. Indiana and Tennessee are my two homes, so the fact we have the Indianapolis 500 in Indiana and the (NTT IndyCar Series) championship finale in Tennessee is a great parallel. To top it all off is seeing this beautiful ticket from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Indy 500. It’s an incredible-looking ticket." Newgarden said (as quoted by Autoweek).

He further added:

“To see my likeness on there, to see our team represented, it’s a very special feeling. You don’t know if that day will ever come when you drive into the Indianapolis Motor Speedway."

The Indianapolis 500 (200-lap race) has been taking place since 1911. Over the years, it has made the careers of several top IndyCar drivers. As mentioned above, Newgarden won the event back-to-back in 2023 and 2024, however, there are other former racers as well who have also made their mark in the event.

In the long history of the event, there have to date been only four drivers who have managed to triumph in the event at least four times. AJ Foyt, Al Unser Sr., Rick Mears, and Helio Castroneves all won the Indy 500 four-times during their racing days.

