Former drag racer Courtney Force captures a glimpse of husband Graham Rahal's 'race track life' with daughters 

The Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Graham Rahal's wife, Courtney Force, recently shared an Instagram post with her followers. Force uploaded a picture of her daughters and husband, Graham Rahal, at the race track.

The driver of the #15 car qualified for the Thermal Club Grand Prix (held on March 23) in 18th position and finished the race in 11th position. Rahal is currently enjoying his time off from IndyCar. He was recently spotted at the race track along with his family supporting his sister-in-law, Brittany Force.

Courtney Force recently uploaded an Instagram story with a picture of Graham Rahal along with their daughters at the track. Force captioned the picture with:

"Race track life with the girls 😍 @grahamrahal"

Courtney, along with Rahal, was at the Pomona Fairplex track to support her sister, Brittany Force. The latter is a drag racer for her father's team, John Force Racing.

Rahal was at the track not only to support his sister-in-law but also as the owner of Graham Rahal Performance. Their collaboration with John Force Racing was announced on March 27th via an Instagram post. The partnership will be seen on Brittany Force's car during the four-wide nationals at the strip of Las Vegas Motorspeedway on April 11-13.

The 36-year-old commented on how he felt going through with the partnership.

“When John came to me and spoke of the opportunity to be present on the car, it was extremely intriguing for our company. Our expertise in service, custom fabrication, and our other offerings, align very well with the drag racing community, and we wanted to put that on display. Courtney and I felt strongly that it was in the best interest of our company to partner with John and everyone at John Force Racing, and support both my sister-in-law, Brittany as well as Jack throughout the entire year. We’re excited about the relationship with the team, and for the people in the NHRA community to see what GRP can do for them.” he said.

Rahal and his wife, Courtney Force tied the knot in November in 2015 in California. They welcomed their first daughter, Harlan Ann Rahal, in 2020 and their second daughter Tinley Leighton Rahal in September 2022.

Rahal will next be seen at the IndyCar track at the ACURA Grand Prix of Long Beach scheduled to take place on April 13th.

When Graham Rahal spoke about the dynamics of being married to a racer

The Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Graham Rahal once spoke about being worried about his wife Courtney Force. The latter is a retired drag racing driver.

Courtney Force participated in the NHRA tour for her father's team John Force Racing. Courtney is one of the female drivers with most funny car wins. She hung up her racing boots in 2019.

While speaking in an interview with IndyCar in 2016, Rahal spoke about how he feels when his wife races.

“It’s a very unfamiliar situation. Most people in this world don’t really understand what’s that like from a husband side because they don’t have to experience that too much with their wives. Obviously for me, she’s far more than a race car driver or just another female. It’s important to me that she’s safe and luckily she is," he had said.

The two met via Twitter, now called X. The couple bonded over racing for their fathers' teams and living in their fathers' shadows. The couple got engaged in Venice in 2014.

