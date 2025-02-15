Full 2025 IndyCar drivers line-up after Dale Coyne Racing's latest signing

The Plainfield, Illinois-based Dale Coyne Racing has recently secured Rinus Veekay as its full-time driver for the 2025 IndyCar season. Following this, the drivers' line-up for all the teams is set with the first race slated to take place in St. Peterburg (Firestone Grand Prix) on March 2nd.

Ad

IndyCar experienced a successful 2024 season where the competition among the top drivers was extremely fierce. Chip Ganassi Racing's Alex Palou managed to amass the coveted championship with 544 points but was closely followed by Andretti Global's Colton Herta (513 points).

With this year's campaign just around the corner, here is the list of the drivers for the 11 teams:

#11. Chip Ganassi Racing

The Indianapolis, Indiana-based team has got the 2024 champion, Alex Palou, alongside Scott Dixon, and Kyffin Simpson as their drivers for the upcoming season. Dixon is a veteran of the sport who has managed 363 race starts and is also a six-time champion. Simpson, on the other hand, finished his rookie campaign last year.

Ad

Trending

#10. Andretti Global

Andretti Global is a huge name in the world of American motorsports. The Michael Andretti-founded team has been competing in various racing categories for a long time and in the 2025 IndyCar season, it has got Colton Herta, Marcus Ericsson (former F1 driver), and Kyle Kirkwood.

#9. Team Penske

The next outfit on this list is the Roger Penske-owned, Team Penske. The Mooresville, North Carolina-based outfit has entrusted its seats to Scott McLaughlin (best finish third position), Josef Newgarden (two-time champion), and Will Power (two-time champion).

Ad

#8. Arrow McLaren

The Tony Kanaan-led Arrow McLaren is based out of Indianapolis, Indiana in the US. 2024 was productive for them with their star driver Pato O'Ward finishing in fifth position. Alongside him, the team has Christian Lundgaard (best finish of 8th place), and Nolan Siegel as its drivers for the 2025 season.

#7. AJ Foyt Racing

The star for the Speedway, Indiana-based AJ Foyt Racing in the 2024 season was the 26-year-old Santino Ferrucci. He managed to end his campaign in ninth position and for the 2025 season, he will be joined by David Malukas (first IndyCar race, 2022 Grand Prix of St. Petersburg).

Ad

#6. Ed Carpenter Racing

The Ed Carpenter Racing team has been competing in IndyCar since the 2012 Honda Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. It has so far amassed six race wins in the sport and to add further to that, it has entrusted its cars to Alexander Rossi (best finish, 2nd position) and Christian Rasmussen (14 race experience in IndyCar).

#5. Meyer Shank Racing

The Pataskala, Ohio-based Meyer Shank Racing has Marcus Armstrong (best finish, 14th position) and Felix Rosenqvist (306 points in the 2024 IndyCar season) as full-time drivers for 2025.

Ad

#4. Dale Coyne Racing

As mentioned earlier, Dale Coyne Racing was the last team to announce its full-time 2025 drivers line-up. It had already secured a rookie driver Jacob Abel and alongside him, the vastly experienced Rinus Veekay (80 IndyCar Grand Prix experience) will drive for the team.

#3. Prema Racing

Prema Racing is an Italian motorsports team. The outfit competes in various categories all over the globe and for the 2025 season of the highest class of open-wheel racing in America, it has entrusted the 25-year-old Robert Shwartzman (rookie season) and British driver Callum Illot.

Ad

#2. Juncos Hollinger Racing

Juncos Hollinger Racing is an Argentine-American racing team competing in the IndyCar series. For the 2025 season, the team has brought on board Sting Ray Robb (best finish, 20th position) and Conor Daly (best finish, 17 position) as drivers.

#1. Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

The Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team is based in Zionsville, Indiana. The vastly experienced Graham Rahal (278 race starts) is the lead driver for the team alongside 2024 Indy NXT Champion Louis Foster and Devlin DeFrancesco.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback