Full Indy 500 Carb Day schedule and attractions: Wienie 500, Pit stop challenge & more

While IndyCars don't run carburetors anymore, the long-lasting tradition at the Indy 500 has remained ever-present in the schedule for the race weekend over the past few decades. The Carb Day takes place on the last Friday before the race weekend, a norm which has continued this year as well. It will be held on May 23.

The Carb Day helps drivers get one last chance to understand the track before the race on Sunday. However, this is not the sole purpose of the day, as it has evolved over the years in becoming a big party, as Marcus Ericsson said (via BBC):

"Something that's very famous with the Indianapolis 500 is called Carb Day, which is the last practice session that always runs on the Friday before the race. There are always concerts on the track combined with the last practice, so it's like a big party."

With the race weekend's attendance often soaring over 300,000 fans, IndyCar has a few more amenities planned for the eager viewers this year. So, let's take a look at the schedule for the Indy 500 Carb Day:

Indy 500 Carb Day schedule, May 23 (All times are in ET)

Indianapolis 500 Practice 9: 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

First and foremost, the 33 drivers will get two hours to dwell on the track for one last time. They will be reaching speeds of over 230mph and would not like to make any second guesses going at such blazing fast speeds.

This will help the 33-car grid get ready for the 109th edition of the Indy 500 and ace their drive on Sunday.

Wienie 500: 2:00 PM

For this year, the Carb Day will see an additional activity taking place. Fans will be in for a treat to witness the Wienie 500. Six Wienermobiles will be lapping the infamous IMS for two laps to crown the winner of the inaugural race.

This race is a collaborative effort between IndyCar and meat producer, Oscar Mayer:

The winner of the race will be staged a proper celebration in the 'Wiener's circle,' but not with the traditional milk this time.

Indy 500 Pit Stop Challenge: 2:30 PM - 4:30 PM

After the Wienie 500 is done and dusted, fans will again see IndyCars take to the track. But, they would stay in the pit lane this time. Since 1977, the Pit Stop challenge has been a staple held on Carb Day.

It is a knockout tournament held between pit crews from various teams. Drivers are given a drag-race start and have to stop their cars on the marks for their crew members to change all four tires and simulate refuelling.

After the pit stop is done, drivers are given the go signal to reach the finish line first and bag a $50,000 prize, with Josef Newgarden and the No. 2 pit crew being the reigning champions.

Miller Lite Carb Day Concert: 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM

After all the intricacies are done for before the Indy 500, one last thing remains, i.e., the Miller Lite Carb Day concert. This year, Bret Michaels and The All-American Rejects will take to the stage and give fans a dose of music alongside the racing action.

